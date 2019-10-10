Hamlet denies sewer fee discount request with mayor’s tie-breaking vote

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bishop Tommy Wooten Jr. speaks before the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bishop Tommy Wooten Jr. speaks before the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday.

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council on Tuesday denied a request by a Dobbins Heights resident to reduce their sewer tap fee following a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Bill Bayless, bringing a roughly six month back-and-forth between the two municipalities to a close.

Dating back about 10 years ago, the Town of Dobbins Heights paid the City of Hamlet $5,000, which came from a grant, to allow 10 Dobbins Heights residents along Channie McManus Drive to tap on to Hamlet’s sewer line, which at that time required a $500 tap fee.

Bishop Thomas Wooten Jr. came to City Manager Jonathan Blanton about six months ago seeking to have the tap fee waived for a home at the corner of Channie McManus Drive and Bethel Church Road, which was not included under the grant funding. Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue and Town Councilwoman Angeline David have since appeared before the Hamlet City Council in support of Wooten receiving a $500 discount on the tap fee.

“All the other people … when they connected had a free hook up (to the sewer line) because it was included in the grant but for some reason this last house was left out,” Wooten said. The sewer line in question is the responsibility of Hamlet, so Blue directed Wooten to Hamlet to deal with the issue.

The tap fee was raised from $500 to $1,000 effective July 1, 2018 in order to bring the City of Hamlet’s enterprise fund back into balance after it had operated at a roughly $650,000 deficit when enterprise funds are supposed to break even. Blanton said the enterprise fund had gotten so far in the negative because the city had not increased sewer fees for 10 years, even as operating costs increased.

A preliminary audit shows that the City of Hamlet has reduced this deficit to about $15,000, and Blanton said they would likely be closer to the positive were it not for a burst pipe earlier this year.

“The rate increase did what is was supposed to do,” Blanton said.

The discussion from the City Council was wide ranging. Councilmember Maurice Stuart considered whether there would be others who would ask for a discount or a waiver of their tap fee if Wooten’s request was approved.

Blanton said that it was impossible to independently verify whether there were others that may have a claim to the initial grant funding because Dobbins Heights could not provide documentation that showed how far the sewer line reached or how many houses were supposed to be tapped on under the grant, only an invoice for the $5,000.

Bayless asked why, if Dobbins Heights paid the tap fees back then (with grant funds), Dobbins Heights would see this as Hamlet’s responsibility now?

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen motioned to keep the tap fee at $1,000 and the vote would have been unanimously in favor because Stuart and Councilwoman Wendy Massagee remained silent, but after a reminder that they would have been counted as “yes” votes if they did not vote, they both voted against the motion.

With Councilman Eddie Martin and McQueen in support, Bayless cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the motion.

“Bishop, I would strongly recommend that you go back to the mayor and the Dobbins Heights council and show them this paper that we’ve got that (shows) they paid the hook up for these other folks at the rate it was at that point,” McQueen said. “And, really, it’s 10 years ago so rates do go up.”

Wooten replied that Dobbins Heights “will not discuss” the issue anymore and complained that he was “caught in the middle of this.”

“They said Hamlet is totally responsible for the grant for the sewage and whatever goes on with the sewage … so you’re sending me back to argue with them about something that they’re going to send me back and say, ‘Hamlet is responsible for this and we don’t have nothing to do with,’” Wooten said. “Y’all are putting me in the middle of something and it’s not right.”

McQueen countered, saying, “We didn’t put you in the middle of it.”

Blue, in an interview following his re-election on Tuesday, said he had an “indication” of the way the Hamlet City Council would lean on the issue.

“They had given me an indication that they’re weren’t going to (approve the discount) and that’s a right they have, whether I agree or not that’s their right,” Blue said. “What they do for one citizen they do for all.

“I don’t know what the next step would be,” he continued. “This may be the end of it.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bishop Tommy Wooten Jr. speaks before the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3096.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Bishop Tommy Wooten Jr. speaks before the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday.

Mayor breaks tie, issue goes to Dobbins Heights

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]