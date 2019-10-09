Downtown property going to auction, neighbors showing interest

File photo Assistant City Manager John Massey speaks at a Rockingham City Council meeting in May. File photo Assistant City Manager John Massey speaks at a Rockingham City Council meeting in May.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council authorized the sale of just under a half-acre lot at the corner of Caroline Street and Midway Road in an abbreviated meeting Tuesday evening.

The lot, at 436 S. Caroline Street, had been gifted to the city and once was the site of a boarding house. The Rockingham Fire Department subsequently used the boarding house in a controlled burn training and the lot currently is empty.

According to Assistant City Manager John Massey, there has been interest from owners of an adjacent property in purchasing the lot. The council approved a motion to put the property up for sale at a public auction on Dec. 2.

While no other action was taken, the council was updated about activities within the city parks and recreation department as well as reports from Rockingham police and fire.

Police Chief Billy Kelly, in a written report, noted that officers responded to a total of 1,637 calls in September. Charges resulted in 49 felony arrests, 69 misdemeanor and five drug violations along with 137 warrants served and 113 citations issued.

Fire Chief Harold Isler’s written report, accepted by the council noted 46 total alarms with 16 accidents, two structure fires and four brush fires resulting in a total of more than $20,824,000 in total property exposed to fire, primarily due to fires at Cascades and apartments on Cabel Drive, Isler noted.

File photo Assistant City Manager John Massey speaks at a Rockingham City Council meeting in May. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9396.jpg File photo Assistant City Manager John Massey speaks at a Rockingham City Council meeting in May.

Neighbors showing interest

Brian Bloom Regional publisher

Reach Brian Bloom at 910-817-2667 or [email protected]

Reach Brian Bloom at 910-817-2667 or [email protected]