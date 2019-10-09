State News Briefs: Oct. 8

House speaker sees no conflict between lawsuit, utility bill

RALEIGH — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is suing Duke Energy on behalf of the family of a farmer electrocuted in 2016.

The Republican says he sees no conflict of interest as the utility seeks passage of legislation that could alter how power rates and profits are set.

WRAL-TV reports Moore filed the negligence lawsuit last year in Cleveland County, where he lives. The lawsuit alleges a power line that the tractor’s sprayer boom touched was too low. Moore said this week the lawsuit could go to trial in February.

Duke Energy lobbyists have been working this year to pass a rate-setting bill, which could get a final vote as early as Thursday in the House. The company says the lawsuit is being treated like any other personal injury matter.

Rural broadband spending measure heading to NC governor

RALEIGH — Another spending proposal that contains another small portion of the North Carolina state budget bill idled since Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto is now heading to his desk.

The House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a measure which expands a recently created matching grant program to improve rural broadband access. It directs $15 million be set aside for the program annually for the next 10 years.

The bill is the latest “mini-budget” measure that Republicans have advanced by taking provisions from the vetoed budget and running them separately.

More spending measures addressing transportation and community college spending will be considered on Wednesday by the House. The full Senate is slated to debate bills that would fund a new juvenile justice initiative and enact several tax-related measures in the budget.

Video shows sheriff’s deputy throwing punch at woman

DUDLEY — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is reviewing an incident captured on video that showed a deputy punching a woman he was trying to remove from the county fair.

News sources say a video they received showed two people being led out of the Wayne County Regional Agricultural Fair by the sheriff’s deputy last Saturday.

WRAL reports Tziah Kelly said she got in the middle while deputies were trying to break up a scuffle involving her 16-year-old brother. She acknowledged that she pulled away from a deputy as she was being led out, and he then took a swing at her. The video shows her swinging back before the two were separated.

Kelly was charged with resisting arrest and other offenses.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office professional standards division is investigating.

‘The Profit,’ NC city settle dispute over giant US flag

STATEVILLE — The star of CNBC’s “The Profit” has settled a yearlong dispute with a North Carolina city over a huge U.S. flag at the reality TV star’s recreational vehicle store.

News outlets report Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh announced the settlement with Marcus Lemonis on Monday, allowing the flag to continue flying outside Lemonis’ Gander RV company.

At 40 feet by 80 feet (12.1 meters by 24.3 meters), the flag violates a city ordinance limiting flags to 25 feet by 40 feet (7.6 meters by 12 meters).

The settlement requires Gander RV to pay about $16,000 for fines and legal costs, and the council to change the ordinance to allow the flag.

The council voted against that in June, but unanimously agreed to it this time, just ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

Flight attendant may have exposed passengers to Hepatitis A

CHARLOTTE — Health officials in North Carolina say more than a dozen people may have been exposed to hepatitis A on a recent flight.

News outlets report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it was notified on Oct. 1 that a flight attendant had a confirmed case.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department says it contacted 18 Charlotte-area passengers who were on the American Airlines flight Sept. 21 from San Francisco to Charlotte. Spokeswoman Rebecca Carter says those passengers have since been vaccinated.

American Airlines released a statement saying it’s in close contact with the CDC and public health officials and will coordinate with them on any required health and safety related measures.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by contaminated food or water.

Police chief to retire, come back for GOP convention

CHARLOTTE — The police chief in North Carolina’s largest city says he will retire at the end of the year, but will return next year and work through the Republican National Convention.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney had said previously that he planned to stay on the job through the convention, which is scheduled for next August. The city gave no explanation for the unique decision, which was announced on Monday.

City Manager Marcus Jones said in a statement that he wanted Putney to return because of Putney’s experience with the city’s handling of the Democratic National Convention in 2012 and his involvement with the GOP convention planning.

Putney has been chief since 2015, replacing former Chief Rodney Monroe.

N Carolina AG: Many vape sales blocked as suits continue

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s top legal officer says several e-cigarette companies aren’t selling their products in the state while his litigation against them is pending.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced in August that he was suing eight more vaping companies under the state’s unfair and deceptive trade laws. Stein accuses them of aggressively marketing their products to young people and failing to use proper age verification, and he wants their sales to end.

Stein said on Monday that VapeCo. Distribution has agreed not to sell or market vapor products in the state. His office says there are preliminary injunctions or temporary restraining orders stopping sales by Electronic Tobacconist, Electric Lotus, Direct eLiquid and Beard Vape while the lawsuits continue.

Stein sued e-cigarette industry leader Juul in May.