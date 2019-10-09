Clay Shoot Classic helps give students a shot

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Bryan Hawkins, a controller for FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, fires away at at a set of clay pigeons set against a solid grey sky on Tuesday at the Clay Shoot Classic at DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports in Ellerbe. The event is a fundraiser for the Working Scholarship program at Richmond Community College, which helps students who are working and going to college at the same time. The event is a partnership with the RCC Foundation, DeWitt’s, and Big Rock Sports. Doug Lomax, hunting manager for DeWitt’s, thanked RCC President Dr. Dale McInnis for “ordering” the perfect weather Tuesday. “We’re lucky to have this facility in our community,” McInnis said.

The winning team for the shoot was: Richmond County Economic Development (Bryan Land, Tyler Williams, Gray Moore, Graham Moore)

Second Place: Richmond Community College (Jay Wagers, Gary Aycock, Chris DeWitt, Jacob DeWitt)

Third Place: White Rabbit Catering (Giff Fisher, Pat Flemming, Jim Garrett, Don McKenzie)

The highest individual score was Jacob DeWitt.

The raffle winner of the 2019 Kawasaki Mule was Pat Flemming.