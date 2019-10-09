Hamlet votes to ban commercial vehicles from parking in city limits, residential areas

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carol Fulmer, who has lived in Hamlet for 50 years, said she may have to move following a vote by the City Council to bar commercial vehicle parking within the city limits and on residential property. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Carol Fulmer, who has lived in Hamlet for 50 years, said she may have to move following a vote by the City Council to bar commercial vehicle parking within the city limits and on residential property.

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to city ordinances that will make it unlawful for residents to park commercial vehicles or any trailers within the city limits, including on residential property, though with the exception to allow temporary parking while work is being done.

The amendment defines a commercial motor vehicle as including a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of at least 26,001 pounds and a towed unit with a GVWR of at least 10,001 pounds; a vehicle designed to carry 16 or more passengers including the driver; and a vehicle designed to transport hazardous materials.

Examples of temporary parking that would be an exception are a lawn care truck with a trailer, an electrician’s or carpenter’s van which have been parked while doing temporary work on a nearby property, according to the amendment.

The amendment passed with a 3-1 vote. Councilwoman Wendy Massagee voted against it, citing concern for how the amendment would affect truck drivers who have been parking their trucks on their property for years. Councilman Eddie Martin said he has found “overwhelming” support for the amendment in conversations with residents.

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen said that he understands concerns of truck drivers and their families, but that the amendment was in the best interests of the broader community.

“I feel like we have to go with what the city attorney recommended for the sake of the road and for the sake of the communities although it is going to cause hardship on people that drive and operate a truck — there’s no doubt about that — and that is a tough pill to swallow when you know you’re going to make a decision that is possibly going to add time to people’s work week and time away from their family,” McQueen said. “But at the end of the day we need to make a decision for the whole of the community.”

Mayor Bill Bayless noted that the amendment was approved by the Planning and Zoning Department and that the changes are in line with other municipalities.

The amendment is effective immediately and anyone found in violation will be issued a citation, according to City Manager Jonathan Blanton. The amount of the fine will be up to the discretion of the Hamlet Police Department, Blanton said.

Following the vote, Carol Fulmer, who spoke during the public hearing on the agenda, said she and her family may move out of Hamlet after 50 years. Her son drives a truck and is required by his company to keep it within view at all times, which the amendment would not allow him to do. He has parked it in their yard since 2003 and no one has ever complained, Fulmer said.

“He works a lot — long weeks, long hours — and he likes to be home sometimes with family,” Fulmer said. “I know it’s a hard situation but without truckers, wouldn’t none of us be eating.”

