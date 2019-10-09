Blue, Gibson, Magee winners in Dobbins Heights election

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Town of Dobbins Heights held its municipal elections for mayor and town council on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Town of Dobbins Heights held its municipal elections for mayor and town council on Tuesday.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Antonio Blue has been re-elected to his fourth term as mayor of Dobbins Heights, and the Dobbins Heights Town Council has a new member and a returning member, based on the unofficial results available Tuesday evening.

Revonna C. Magee has won a seat on the town council, her first elected office, and Mary Ann Gibson was re-elected to the council. The unofficial vote totals are as follows:

For Mayor

• Laperria Andrews — 13

• Antonio Blue — 117

• Rhonda Gore — 14

• Write-in — 1

For Town Council

• Mary Ann Gibson — 73

• Revonna C. Magee — 86

• Edward L. Tender — 61

• Write-in — 1

The official totals will be available at 11 a.m. on Monday, according to Board of Elections Director Connie Kelly. There will not be a runoff, Kelly said.

On his victory, Blue first thanked God and the residents of Dobbins Heights for having the “faith and confidence” in him to re-elect him. In his new term, Blue said he wants to do more for the youth and continue to build “camaraderie as a town.”

“(Voters) know that I’m here for the people, I’m not here for myself,” Blue said.

Magee, who has worked with the school system for 15 years and retired after eight years in the prison system in June 2018, said, “I’m excited to do everything I can for the people of Dobbins Heights.”

Now a substitute teacher, Magee said she has spent a lot of one-on-one time with parents over the years listening to their needs and hopes to fill those.

“I’ve lived in this community all my life. I know the people and they know me,” Magee said. “They want someone that will listen to them, someone that they can trust and have a rapport with who knows the community well.”

Gibson said she sees her victory as a sign that the Dobbins Heights community supports each other and is excited to continue to work to grow the town. Several of the candidates were seen chatting amicably outside the polls on Tuesday, a theme that Gibson said will carry over to their work as a council.

“I think we’ll be working as a team … we’ve always supported each others’ ideas,” Gibson said. “We’re here for the citizens.”

Before the results came in, Tender said that win or lose, he will continue to work with the community.

“You ain’t going to get rid of me that easy,” Tender said.

Early voting in Richmond County’s other local elections — in Rockingham, Hamlet, Ellerbe, Hoffman and Norman — begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every week day until Nov. 1, including from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on one Saturday: Oct. 26.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information, contact the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

Gibson re-elected, Magee added to town council

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

