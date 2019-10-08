RSHS students attend SkillsUSA Conference

Contributed photo SkillsUSA members who attended the conference from Richmond Senior High School include Thomas Barbee, Tyler Bittle, Alexis Foushee, Monte Gilmore, Joseph McNeill, Samantha Oxendine, D’Anna Pitchford, Summer Powers, Camden Preslar and Rachel Wallace. Contributed photo SkillsUSA members who attended the conference from Richmond Senior High School include Thomas Barbee, Tyler Bittle, Alexis Foushee, Monte Gilmore, Joseph McNeill, Samantha Oxendine, D’Anna Pitchford, Summer Powers, Camden Preslar and Rachel Wallace.

FAYETTEVILLE — Students from Richmond Senior High School recently participated in the 2019 SkillsUSA North Carolina State Leadership Workshop at Camp Dixie, Fayetteville, North Carolina. The conference ran from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

SkillsUSA student members attending from Richmond Senior High School were Thomas Barbee, Tyler Bittle, Alexis Foushee, Monte Gilmore, Joseph McNeill, Samantha Oxendine, D'Anna Pitchford, Summer Powers, Camden Preslar, and Rachel Wallace.

The SkillsUSA Richmond Senior High School chapter is under the guidance of advisors Angela Butler and Victor McCaskill. The SkillsUSA State Leadership Workshop develops personal leadership techniques, new teamwork strategies, chapter management techniques, public speaking training, gain a greater understanding of SkillsUSA, and much more.

The State Leadership Workshop motivates and energizes SkillsUSA members to become leaders at their local chapters and in their communities. Student participants were engaged in activities during the workshop that prompted them to work outside of their “comfort zone” to learn and grow within themselves and with others whom they had not previously known.

SkillsUSA (formerly know as Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) is a national, non-profit, career and technical student organization with over 300,000 members nationwide. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure that America has a skilled work force. SkillsUSA provides opportunities for career and technical education students that help them develop leadership in the world of work through the development of workplace, personal, and technical skills.

Visit SkillsUSAnc.org and SkillsUSA.org for more information.

