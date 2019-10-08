Seaboard Festival adds attractions

Contributed photo The Spirit of our First Responders, CSXT 911 (for Sept. 11), will be on display at the 37th Annual Seaboard Festival. Contributed photo The Spirit of our First Responders, CSXT 911 (for Sept. 11), will be on display at the 37th Annual Seaboard Festival.

HAMLET — The 37th Annual Seaboard Festival has some new additions in store for this year’s event that are sure to create more fun for kids and give attendees a nice background for social media pictures.

For the first time there will be a Kids Zone in the lot on the corner of Henderson Street and Jefferson Street across from City Hall which will include a bounce house and other activities, as well as a truck from the U.S. Army that has a robot simulator, a flight simulator, and a shooting simulator.

Also new are the addition of the Heritage Trains which will be parked at the platform of the Hamlet Depot. The CSX trains, added to the festival lineup thanks to retired CSX employee and Hamlet Depot and Museum Board member Angie Averitte, are named the Spirit of our Armed Forces and the Spirit of our First Responders.

The Spirit of our Armed Forces has been renumbered CSXT 1776 and has a camouflage coating as well as colors of the five main branches of the military. The Spirit of our First Responders is designated CSXT 911 (for Sept. 11) is painted red, white and gold. Both locomotives are GE Model ES44ACs that have repainted in CSX’s Huntington, W.Va., Locomotive Shop, according to the Hamlet Depot and Museum.

Festival attendees will be able to take pictures with the trains, but cannot climb on them. The trains are a promotion for the CSX Pride in Service program. The Seaboard Festival will only their fourth stop, with others being the White House for the 4th of July celebration, the B&O Railroad Museum in Maryland, and Spencer, North Carolina.

The free festival will be held — rain or shine — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 on Main Street in Hamlet. Vendor spots sold out in September and the total stands at 151 vendors taking up 185 spaces, 40 of which are a part of the tradition for the first time. This figure includes about 40 food vendors and more than 100 craft, commercial and information vendors.

Some of the vendors have been with the festival for 30 years.

“Those vendors wouldn’t waste their time to come back if they weren’t doing business,” said Chris Carpenter, president of the Seaboard Festival. “The festival is wonderful and the only thing that affects it is weather.

“This is the fullest one with activities ever.”

To register for the 5K, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hamlet/SeaboardFestival5k.

Contributed photo The Spirit of our First Responders, CSXT 911 (for Sept. 11), will be on display at the 37th Annual Seaboard Festival. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HeritageTrain.jpg Contributed photo The Spirit of our First Responders, CSXT 911 (for Sept. 11), will be on display at the 37th Annual Seaboard Festival.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 190-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 190-817-2674 or [email protected]