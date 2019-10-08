School system continues to improve, 2018-19 data shows

Richmond County Schools continues to make gains and close achievement gaps when compared the surrounding districts in the region and when compared to the state, based on the recently released test results for the 2018-19 academic year.

Out of the 15 districts in the region, Richmond County Schools ranks fourth in overall combined End-of-Grade and End-of-Course grade level proficiency at 56%. The North Carolina State average grade level proficiency is 59%, placing Richmond County Schools only five percent below the state average, significantly less than in previous years.

Compared to the State of North Carolina, RCS tracks a seven-year trend of closing the achievement gap. In 2013, Richmond County Schools was at 33% proficient, trailing the state average by 25 percent.

Also positive is that no school in RCS was rated with “low performing” status. Low performing status means a school has an Education Value-Added Assessment System (EVAAS) Growth Status of “not met,” coupled with a school performance grade of D or lower.

RCS 2018-19 Test Results Summary

Within the region, twelve out of fifteen districts have schools which meet those criteria for low performing status. Richmond County is among only three districts that did not have any low performing schools.

Graduation rate is measured by when a student enters the ninth grade. From that time, the student is put into a four-year cohort and expected to graduate within those four years. Richmond County reported an overall graduation rate of 81% for the 2018-19 school year, as it has been for four of the past six years.

When looking at each high school, Richmond Early College has reported a cohort graduation rate of greater than 95% for the past five consecutive years, while Richmond Senior High School reported an 80% graduation rate. Ashley Chapel Educational Center uses an Alternative School Model-Option B for accountability.

Fourteen schools in Richmond County receive School Performance Grades under the North Carolina Accountability Model (ESSA). School Performance Grades are made up of 80% of a school’s achievement and 20% of the school’s Growth. All 14 traditional schools in Richmond County received a letter grade of C or higher.

All schools in North Carolina are assigned an EVAAS growth index number which translates into a growth score and corresponding rating. When compared to all of the districts in our region, Richmond County’s Growth Summary, at 93% of schools meeting or exceeding growth expectations, places it number one in the region.

“Our principals, teachers and support staff have worked really hard to make sure our schools are great places for our students, great places for our teachers, and welcoming for families,” said Superintendent Jeff Maples. “It takes a lot of hard work and we have so much to celebrate.”

“Richmond County Schools’ continued improvement in our state accountability outcomes validates everyone’s hard work and dedication to all our students,” he continued. “It is truly a team effort and it is a privilege to serve with such dedicated professionals.”

