Rescue Squad brings the scares

“Momma” welcomes the first visitors to Jojo’s Haunted House on Saturday at the Richmond County Rescue Squad, which raises money for the squad’s operations. The haunted house had a limited opening last weekend as preparations are ongoing, but this coming Friday will be a much stronger performance, according to Kenny King, who is in charge of carrying on the 28-year tradition. Each room of the twisting maze has a different theme and a different kind of scare, and King said they never want to repeat a theme. He added that they avoid common themes from well-known horror movies like “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th,” instead opting for turning more unconventional movies like the Wizard of Oz and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory into nightmares.