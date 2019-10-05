Students put a ‘bow’ on city lake with service project

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal City Manger Jonathan Blanton marvels at the informational board held by Robbie McCullough on Friday. The Bowtie for Boys Club made the boards to educate visitors about the wildlife at the lake. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal City Manger Jonathan Blanton marvels at the informational board held by Robbie McCullough on Friday. The Bowtie for Boys Club made the boards to educate visitors about the wildlife at the lake.

HAMLET — The Bowtie for Boys Club at Fairview Heights Elementary School put together a series of boards to educate visitors to the Hamlet City Lake about the kind of wildlife they might see as they walk down the soon-to-be improved and extended walking trail.

The boards were installed Friday and included information on different types of snakes, birds, rodents and reptiles and fish that (allegedly) frequent the lake and surrounding area. Copperheads and diamondbacks, otters and swamp rabbits, hummingbirds and geese, salamanders and freshwater eels. Each entry includes facts about the animals, and safety tips for the dangerous ones.

If you see a snake, the sign warns, the appropriate response is to walk away. The venomous ones have a wider jaw that extends beyond their bodies, while the nonvenomous ones’ heads are roughly the same thickness as their bodies. A tidbit you may not be aware of about otters is that they are “ruled by the ferret overlords,” according to one sign.

Ernie Billingsley, Hamlet’s utility maintenance supervisor, said that, surprisingly, eels are among the most common underwater life at the lake.

The Plexiglas signs the boards were attached to had been empty since City Manager Jonathan Blanton arrived in Hamlet several years ago. One of them also recently had to be replaced after someone damaged it.

The hope is that, with the signs informing visitors about the diverse wildlife in the area, “They’ll probably take more care of (the lake) and there will be less people leaving bottles and cans around,” said Rhyls Stewart, 10, one of the Bowtie Boys, which is made up of between third and fifth grade students.

The boards were a service learning project for the club that took about three weeks to complete. Billingsley went to his daughter, Kristen, a counselor at Fairview, to see if the students wanted to be involved in the project.

Kristen Billingsley said she was glad the students could be a part of the project.

“They’ve been working really hard,” said India Fields, an intern with the school who is studying for her Master’s Degree in social work at UNC Pembroke.

Most of the boys had seen the geese and rabbits and the birds, but asked which animal he wanted to see, Robbie McCullough, 11, said he wanted to see a copperhead.

“It felt good to do something for the community,” said Rasheen McCrae, 12.

Evonne Moore, a licensed school social worker member of the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees, serves as coordinator and advisor for the Bowtie for Boys Club and typed up the information that the members researched.

“The boys learned that it takes teamwork to complete a project that helps a community as a whole and that it is best to give than receive” and “learned the value of being of service to their community and enjoyed the task to completion,” Moore said.

Blanton was grateful to Police Chief Tommy McMasters for taking extra steps to provide security at the lake to make service projects like this one possible. McMasters said they have increased patrols and officers now call in when they reach the lake to give them a better record of the activity out there.

Getting the students involved was important, Blanton said, because it can give them a sense of “ownership” over the lake.

“It’s not just our project but the community’s project,” he said. “I’m hopeful that this be here for many years to come.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

