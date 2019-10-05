Do not feed, or rush, the ducks

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This duck has been perched on the bank of Hamlet City Lake since about two months ago after laying eggs. The city stopped the installation of Rip Rap, or large gravel, along the shoreline to make sure they didn’t disturb her nest. Now it’s a waiting game. City Manager Jonathan Blanton said that the gap in the Rip Rap “looks terrible” but the project will wait until her eggs hatch before continuing. “Who knew a little duck could wield so much power?” he said. The duck is apparently a Muscovy duck, according to late-City Councilman Joe Robinson. Blanton’s wife, Carrie, calls the duck and her mate (who doesn’t hang around much) Mr. and Mrs. Duckie. Mrs. Duckie started with 13, but apparently the count has been reduced to three, according to Blanton. It’s unclear when the eggs will hatch. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This duck has been perched on the bank of Hamlet City Lake since about two months ago after laying eggs. The city stopped the installation of Rip Rap, or large gravel, along the shoreline to make sure they didn’t disturb her nest. Now it’s a waiting game. City Manager Jonathan Blanton said that the gap in the Rip Rap “looks terrible” but the project will wait until her eggs hatch before continuing. “Who knew a little duck could wield so much power?” he said. The duck is apparently a Muscovy duck, according to late-City Councilman Joe Robinson. Blanton’s wife, Carrie, calls the duck and her mate (who doesn’t hang around much) Mr. and Mrs. Duckie. Mrs. Duckie started with 13, but apparently the count has been reduced to three, according to Blanton. It’s unclear when the eggs will hatch.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

This duck has been perched on the bank of Hamlet City Lake since about two months ago after laying eggs. The city stopped the installation of Rip Rap, or large gravel, along the shoreline to make sure they didn’t disturb her nest. Now it’s a waiting game. City Manager Jonathan Blanton said that the gap in the Rip Rap “looks terrible” but the project will wait until her eggs hatch before continuing. “Who knew a little duck could wield so much power?” he said. The duck is apparently a Muscovy duck, according to late-City Councilman Joe Robinson. Blanton’s wife, Carrie, calls the duck and her mate (who doesn’t hang around much) Mr. and Mrs. Duckie. Mrs. Duckie started with 13, but apparently the count has been reduced to three, according to Blanton. It’s unclear when the eggs will hatch.