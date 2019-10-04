Dobbins Heights municipal election to be held Tuesday

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The municipal election for the Town of Dobbins Heights will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

The candidates for mayor are, in alphabetical order:

• Laperria Andrews

• Antonio Blue, incumbent

• Rhonda Gore

The candidates for town council, in alphabetical order are:

• Mary Ann Gibson

• Revonna C. Magee

• Edward L. Tender

For more information, contact the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

Staff Report

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

