Dobbins Heights municipal election to be held Tuesday

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The municipal election for the Town of Dobbins Heights will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.
The candidates for mayor are, in alphabetical order:
• Laperria Andrews
• Antonio Blue, incumbent
• Rhonda Gore
The candidates for town council, in alphabetical order are:
• Mary Ann Gibson
• Revonna C. Magee
• Edward L. Tender
For more information, contact the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.
