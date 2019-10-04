Two young pianists from North Carolina, John Patrick Hutchinson and his brother Alexander Grant Hutchinson were selected as performers at the 2019 Piano in Palace International Music Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 1-12. They attended the festival with their parents, John and Sharon, and their younger sister, Evelyn. The family resides in Rockingham and the boys study piano currently with Valerie Cox in Pinehurst.

To prepare for this major event, summer lessons with Valerie and with Dr. Reid Smith in Minnesota focused on preparing the required festival repertoire. While in Minnesota, they also performed in a concert with the other 12 participants from the US. This year, Reid was honored as the Distinguished Teacher of the Year in Minnesota.

Reid Smith, a native of Rockingham and a graduate of The Juilliard School and the Vienna Hochschule fur Musik has been offering these international opportunities to talented musicians from our area since 2007. Some students from our area have noted that these international experiences changed their lives. After he presented a Christmas program at the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham, Reid recognized the natural talent of the two Hutchinson brothers and invited them as student performers to this festival.

At the festival, John Patrick and Alexander studied with Alexander Yakovlev, director of the festival, and with several teachers from the Moscow Conservatory, the Central Music School, and the St. Petersburg Conservatory. They performed in solo piano recitals at the House of the Composers on a new Bechstein Concert Grand, and at the famous Marble Palace Concert Hall which is closed to the public except for concert venues. They also performed a Haydn Concerto with the St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra, conducted by the assistant conductor of the Moscow Philharmonic. Both boys were interviewed by the Russian press covering the festival and they spoke about the importance of music in their lives, the hard work required to prepare for the festival, and their experiences at the festival.

During the festival, the daily schedule included many hours of practicing, private lessons, two competitions, performing in concerts and auditions, and listening to performances by forty-eight pianists of all ages from Europe, Japan, and Russia. There was still time to see some of the wondrous sites in the city, known as the “Venice of the North”, truly one of the great cities of the world.

When asked if they would consider attending other piano festivals, the answer was a definite “Yes!”

The boys will be performing selections of their festival repertoire at a concert at 3:00 p.m. on October 6, 2019 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Rockingham, North Carolina. A reception will follow the concert in the Fellowship Hall.

Contributed photo Alex Hutchinson plays the piano at the 2019 Piano in Palace International Music Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 1-12.