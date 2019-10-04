The last Norman Fest? Founder and town mayor unsure of future

File photo The North Carolina Zoo brought reptiles and amphibians to Norman Fest 2018. File photo The North Carolina Zoo brought reptiles and amphibians to Norman Fest 2018.

NORMAN — The future of Norman Fest, one of Richmond County’s biggest events held annually for the last 10 years in the county’s smallest municipality, is unclear with Norman Mayor and founder of the festival, Kenneth Broadway, declining to run for reelection in November.

This year’s Norman Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 off of Town Hall Road in Norman. Attractions at this year’s festival include music by The Randy Clay Band and Jim Quick and Coastline, along with a classic car show, video game trailer, dinosaur exhibit, a North Carolina Zoo and the crowd-favorite helicopter rides, among others.

“Ten years, I can’t believe this,” Broadway said in an email. “It has become a Norman tradition. The support I receive makes up for the negativity I have had to deal with. I have given a lot of effort in trying to bring people to our town and promoting the county.”

He said he modeled the festival on the Peach Festival in Candor. Over the years Broadway has learned from mistakes in organizing the festival, but cautioned that he “still makes a few.”

The festival was hampered by weather in 2015 and 2016, among other struggles, but has brought in thousands of attendees since.

“(We’re) hoping for the biggest crowd ever, also hoping for a lot of rain before the event,” Broadway said. “To be a small festival our entertainment is top notch.”

When he announced that he wouldn’t seek reelection in May, Broadway cited the festival as his proudest achievement as a public servant of a the town, which had a population 133 as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I have decided not to seek reelection mainly because I think it’s time to let someone else try it, maybe try to move the town in a different direction,” Broadway said at the time.

On whether the festival will continue after his term is over, he said, “We will have to wait and see.”

“I’m very excited the way the people has supported us on this second weekend in October every year. I have had people come to Norman who have never come before, and hope to see that this year also, maybe even more so,” Broadway said. “And as far as this being the last one and with the title of Mayor — titles I respect, but that does not make the person.

“I have enjoyed this run.”

File photo The North Carolina Zoo brought reptiles and amphibians to Norman Fest 2018. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_nf17_snake-1-1-1.jpg File photo The North Carolina Zoo brought reptiles and amphibians to Norman Fest 2018.

Mayor and founder unsure of future

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]