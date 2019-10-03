Richmond Senior High School holds college fair

Jamie Herring | Daily Journal Richmond Senior High School students and their parents met with recruiters from 54 colleges. Jamie Herring | Daily Journal Richmond Senior High School students and their parents met with recruiters from 54 colleges. Jamie Herring | Daily Journal University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recruiter Isaac Bell discusses their college offerings with Richmond Senior High School senior Bailey Clark. Jamie Herring | Daily Journal University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recruiter Isaac Bell discusses their college offerings with Richmond Senior High School senior Bailey Clark.

ROCKINGHAM — Students at Richmond Senior High School were able to meet with recruiters from 54 colleges on Wednesday night at the annual College Fair hosted by the school.

The event, which is open to students of all grade levels, is a tradition at Richmond Senior High School. Held in the school cafeteria, the event gave students and their parents the chance to meet with various college recruiters. The hope is that this event will provide students with valuable information and prepare them for the college experience.

Tammy Pattan, one of the organizers of the event, said that the fair has been prepping high school students for the next step in their educations for over 30 years.

For senior Bailey Clark, who already had his sights set on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before attending, the event provided him with some valuable information about the college path that he believes will make his decision easier.

“I just figured out that if you go through the (Richmond Community College) program that you can transfer over to any college just depending on how hard you work, which takes a huge burden off my shoulders,” Clark said.

Sophomore Mariah Waddell was thankful for the event as it introduced her to new colleges that were not previously on her radar.

“I saw some colleges I never heard of before, and it helped me see what they can offer me,” she said.

Though many students who attended the event were interested in a certain college, several were still undecided on what college they would like to attend.

“I was really interested in ECU, so I had to come to see them and see what they were about,” said Senior Brandon Streater on what he hoped to get out of attending the fair.

In addition to the college fair, Richmond Senior High School also plans to hold a job fair for students intending to enter the workforce, as well as a military signing day for those desiring to enter the armed forces after high school.

“We want to make sure that all three paths, workforce, college, and military are all taken care of,” said Principal Jim Butler.

Information on both the job fair and the military signing day will be released later in the school year.

