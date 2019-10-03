Freedom Fitness to move, double space

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Manager Rachel Watson stands in the new space for Freedom Fitness as material to be used for flooring is prepared to be unrolled. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Manager Rachel Watson stands in the new space for Freedom Fitness as material to be used for flooring is prepared to be unrolled.

ROCKINGHAM — Freedom Fitness will move from its current location in Richmond Plaza into the space that formerly housed Big Lots on East Broad Avenue in the coming weeks.

The new location, 487 East Broad Ave., which is owned by Tri-City, is currently undergoing a $28,000 up-fit in preparation for the move. At 8,086 square feet, the “big lot” will allow Freedom Fitness to roughly double its space with the move, according to Manager Rachel Watson.

“We’re just super excited to be able to provide more space for our members and thankful for the growth of Freedom Fitness that allowed us to make this move,” Watson said.

She added that the company has plans to add some new equipment and other features but stopped short of sharing details.

“I don’t want to spoil it because it’s a surprise,” she said. A move has been planned for “a while” and it was “definitely necessary.”

By Wednesday, crews had finished a dividing wall in the space, J.T. Yates Electric Service was working on installing the electrical system and there were large rolls of padded material ready to be used to cover the floor.

Freedom has multiple types of cardio equipment, as well as free weights and strength training machines. It has been housed at 1305 East Broad Ave., Suite 30 for seven years, according to Watson.

“When Freedom Fitness started we never imagined we’d get to this point,” Watson said. “There have been things we’ve wanted to offer our members but haven’t been able to thus far because of space limitations.”

In addition to being the former site of Big Lots, which closed its doors in 2017, 487 East Broad Ave. was used in October 2018 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as office space for administrative staff who oversaw the agency’s operations in the central and western North Carolina counties declared federal disaster areas following Hurricane Florence.

Since then, the building has remained empty.

Richmond Plaza is set to see more change in the coming months. Documents with the City of Rockingham Inspection Department show that the outparcel building under construction in the center of the Plaza’s parking lot, the former site of Hoptoberfest. The building will be one-story and 7,763 square feet in total. The project is described as, “Tri City new outparcel building (shell) and Verizon in center.”

Documents show that Aspen Dental is listed as a tenant of the outparcel. A third tenant has not yet been identified. Ronnie Hawks of Hawks Builders said the construction is on schedule to be finished in December.

Gavin Stone Editor

