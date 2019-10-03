Rotary has more dictionaries available

Rockingham rotary delivered “A Students Dictionary” to every third grader in Richmond County last weekend and there’s still more available for those in need.

Approximately 680 dictionaries were delivered to 9 elementary schools in the county on Friday, September 27, 2019. This is the 14th year Rotary has done this project. In total Rockingham Rotary has given about 9,800 dictionaries over the span. This is done in partnership with the Dictionary Project.

Through the Dictionary Project , over 31,000,000 dictionaries have been distributed since 1995 including 1,572,108 in 2018. Rotary has additional dictionaries for Richmond County Third Graders that attend school outside of the county or are home schooled. Contact Rotary or John Jackson at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond 910.417.3701.

The funds used to purchased these dictionaries are raised at the Rockingham Rotary Club’s annual auction and BBQ. The auction event this year will be held November 5 (Election Day) at the Rockingham Armory. Please support the event.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RotaryRelease.jpg