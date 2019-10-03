RCC improves cyber security following attack

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC, speaks to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC, speaks to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has strengthened the security of its computer network since the “cyber disturbance” on July 19 which affected all of the college’s internet-based services, and may have impacted the college’s fall enrollment.

No student or faculty data was breached in the disturbance, according to Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC. In a Facebook post on July 22, the college stated that it was working with all available resources to “restore services as quickly and as safely as possible.” The disturbance was caused by RCC’s server infrastructure being accessed by “unknown outside parties,” according to Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of marketing and strategic planning for RCC.

“We’ve not only recovered but we’re stronger and better technically than we were before,” McInnis said at the Richmond County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. “Improvements have been made in terms of our infrastructure, our network architecture, the anti-malware devices and services and the fact that now we have migrated to Amazon web services.”

McInnis said other colleges have called RCC to discuss their response to the attack and ways to prevent future attacks.

RCC’s 2019 fall enrollment was only 12 students higher than fall 2018’s despite projections which put enrollment at much higher than that, a flat increase that McInnis attributed to the students not being able to register or pay tuition online while the networks were repaired.

All of RCC’s computers are now operating on OneDrive to mitigate file storage issues, a transition the college was already making, according to McInnis.

“We were fortunate that none of our data was corrupted or breached regarding students or employees,” he said.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC, speaks to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

McInnis: ‘We’re stronger than before’

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

