Contributed photo

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Sheriff James Clemmons awarded four deputies with service awards from the N.C. Sheriff’s Training & Standards Commission. From L-R, Detective Dustin McQueen (Basic & Intermediate cert.), Detective David Wall (Advanced Law Enforcement cert.), Sheriff Clemmons, Detective Marcus Brown (Advance cert) and Detective Brian Ingram (Advance cert). These certificates are awarded to officers for years of service, training & education.