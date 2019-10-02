Farmers learn business, co-op structure in workshops

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dr. Osei-Agyemang Yeboah speaks to the participants in the workshops alongside Joshua Tanoh of Carolinas Outreach for Farmers and Veterans and Arthur Lockhart on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dr. Osei-Agyemang Yeboah speaks to the participants in the workshops alongside Joshua Tanoh of Carolinas Outreach for Farmers and Veterans and Arthur Lockhart on Saturday.

HOFFMAN — A group of about a dozen farmers — some just getting started and others looking to expand — over the past nine months completed a series of workshops designed to prepare them for success in the market as they attempt to compete with larger farms.

Funded by a USDA Rural Cooperative Development Grant awarded in November 2018 to North Carolina A&T State University, the workshops’ goal is the “provide technical assistance in cooperative development and business management that will build the capability of the cooperatives to create wealth and advance economic development in the community in which they reside,” those communities being Richmond, Moore and the surrounding counties.

Dr. Osei-Agyemang Yeboah exposed the participants to information normally shared in his college classrooms. At the conclusion on Saturday, the participants received three certificates; cooperative principles and governance, business and finance as it relates to agriculture, and production agriculture and marketing.

The certificates are to show to a potential lending agency, which normally requires three years of records and other information about a farmer’s qualifications, that even if they don’t meet all those requirements, they at least have a grasp of the concepts needed to be successful, which makes it all the more likely that the farmers will be granted a loan, according to Yeboah.

“My wish for you is for you to grow your knowledge,” Yeboah told his graduates. “Most beginning farmers, when they go to FSA (USDA Farm Service Agency) for a loan they have to present 3 years of records before they are approved, but you have to start somewhere. These certificates show your experience, you just need (financial) help to put what you’ve learned into practice.”

Yeboah explained that about 20 years ago, many farmers were in the mindset that all they had to do was put seeds in the ground to be successful. He told the story of a farmer who, when asked about what records they kept, said that they only knew they had had a good growing year if they were able to take a vacation at the end of it.

Now, these family farms are having to compete with industrial farms who are setting the standard in the market and raising the bar for entry into the market. By forming a cooperative, the farmers can combine their product to make it cost effective for a buyer looking to buy in bulk.

The farmers in the workshops weren’t required to form a cooperative among themselves, though several are members of the newly formed Sandhills Mushroom Growers Association, founded by Clarence DuBois. DuBois said he had never had a mushroom before January — he used to make fun of his wife, Tanya, who is a fan of fungi, calling them “dirt fruit” — but now has plans to start growing in a shipping container outfitted to control the environment inside and harvest Lion’s Mane, Chicken of the Woods, and other mushrooms weekly instead of twice a year through the traditional method of log growing.

DuBois said he joined the workshops because of the involvement of A&T and said that as a new farmer, “I knew I could learn something.” The Sandhills Mushroom Growers Association is still in it’s building stages and has recently agreed on its by-laws, according to DuBois.

For Fati Brown, participation in the workshops represents a return to the farming legacy in his family.

“It allows me to be a farming entrepreneur,” Brown said. “It’s crazy how something I didn’t enjoy when I was younger is important now and to have that knowledge, we’ll see where it goes.”

Arthur Lockhart is a member of the Sandhills Mushroom Growers Association and helped coordinate the workshop meetings.

“Hopefully we can get some landowners to start farming and get farmers to start marketing their own products,” Lockhart said.

For more information about the workshops or joining a cooperative, email Lockhart at [email protected] or Yeboah at [email protected]

