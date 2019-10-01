65 acres donated to Land Trust for preservation

DERBY — A Richmond County woman last week made sure that the land she has called home for more than 20 years will be preserved long after she is gone.

Cheryl Conlin donated 65 acres of her land which intersects Derby Road and Sycamore Lane to the Three Rivers Land Trust which is in the process of being restored to a Longleaf Pine savanna and is surrounded by several other conservation easements, as well as the Sandhills Gamelands.

Conlin grew up in Connecticut and said she watched the small dairy farms there be overtaken by development. Big land developers would offer farmers huge sums of money, but the land was never the same — a fate she didn’t want to befall her rural oasis.

“When I leave this world I’m leaving what Derby gave me, which is beauty and a place for the animals,” Conlin said. “Derby is a beautiful community … Unless you live in a rural community you really don’t appreciate the beauty of it.”

Donating to the Land Trust, she said, was a way to permanently preserve the land beyond what could be accomplished by dictating what happened to the land in her will.

“They’re not building any more land,” Conlin said.

She said when she first moved to the area, the gamelands made a huge impression on her and her husband, Wade. Conlin said taking quiet walks that often turn into wildlife encounters and just “looking at” the land made it worth preserving.

Longleaf Pine ecosystems are some of the most diverse in the world outside of tropical regions and once covered an area of 90 million acres from Virginia to Texas, according to Michael Fulk, associate director of the Land Trust. Now, that ecosystem covers only 3% of the area it once did.

Fulk said that the acquisition of this land which is in close proximity to other conservation land allows wildlife to spread out and for new wildlife to migrate there in response to climate change. The land, the only land owned by the Land Trust, will also be used for public education about the importance of Longleaf Pine conservation through hikes, school trips and other events, he said.

“We will be able to enhance the forest here by adding Longleaf Pine seedlings to the property, and by burning the existing Longleaf Pine forest to encourage natural germination and the increased presence of understory grasses and forbs,” Fulk said in an email. “The site will also be a haven for wildlife and remain a forested tract that will provide a scenic viewshed from a public road and aid in filtering water and providing good water quality for the nearby area.”

Conlin has been helping the Land Trust to improve this habitat by removing trees other than existing longleaf pine trees and by performing prescribed burns. Restoring and preserving this land could benefit species including the bobwhite quail, the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, pine barrens tree frog, gopher frogs and southern hognose snakes, according to the Land Trust.

“(Conlin’s) strong conservation ethic helped to ensure that this property will be managed for wildlife and biodiversity for the benefit of future generations of North Carolinians,” said Crystal Cockman, director of conservation for the Land Trust.

To learn more about how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust or how to conserve property in our region, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or [email protected]

Land Trust to maintain ecosystem

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

