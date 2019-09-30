Rotary Club donates dictionaries

Jasmine Hager | Richmond County Schools Bloddie Featherston gives a dictionary to Lyra Newton and Tre’Shone Byrd, both third graders at Monroe Avenue Elementary School on Friday as part of an effort by the Rockingham Rotary Club. The Rotary donated dictionaries to third graders at all of Richmond County’s elementary schools. Featherston, a 20-year Rotary veteran, was joined by new Rotary member Jeremy McKenzie. McKenzie said the donation gives students a way to “cultivate their minds.” “You never know what kids may not be able to afford a dictionary,” McKenzie said. “We’re trying to be a blessing to the community.” Featherston said in a Facebook comment, “Of all I do with Rotary, giving out the dictionaries is my favorite. The expression on their faces say it all!!” Jasmine Hager | Richmond County Schools Bloddie Featherston gives a dictionary to Lyra Newton and Tre’Shone Byrd, both third graders at Monroe Avenue Elementary School on Friday as part of an effort by the Rockingham Rotary Club. The Rotary donated dictionaries to third graders at all of Richmond County’s elementary schools. Featherston, a 20-year Rotary veteran, was joined by new Rotary member Jeremy McKenzie. McKenzie said the donation gives students a way to “cultivate their minds.” “You never know what kids may not be able to afford a dictionary,” McKenzie said. “We’re trying to be a blessing to the community.” Featherston said in a Facebook comment, “Of all I do with Rotary, giving out the dictionaries is my favorite. The expression on their faces say it all!!”

Jasmine Hager | Richmond County Schools

Bloddie Featherston gives a dictionary to Lyra Newton and Tre’Shone Byrd, both third graders at Monroe Avenue Elementary School on Friday as part of an effort by the Rockingham Rotary Club. The Rotary donated dictionaries to third graders at all of Richmond County’s elementary schools. Featherston, a 20-year Rotary veteran, was joined by new Rotary member Jeremy McKenzie. McKenzie said the donation gives students a way to “cultivate their minds.” “You never know what kids may not be able to afford a dictionary,” McKenzie said. “We’re trying to be a blessing to the community.” Featherston said in a Facebook comment, “Of all I do with Rotary, giving out the dictionaries is my favorite. The expression on their faces say it all!!”