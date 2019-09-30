Seniors win big at state finals

Contributed photo Ida Malloy and Pat Clemmons pose at the Hamlet Senior Center after competing in the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals. Contributed photo Ida Malloy and Pat Clemmons pose at the Hamlet Senior Center after competing in the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals.

HAMLET — Three Richmond County seniors won medals in the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals last week, with one breaking a record in the 50 meter dash.

Pat Clemmons won eight gold medals and two silver medals representing the Hamlet Senior Center at the games which were held in Raleigh, Cary and Durham. Her golds were won competing in the 50, 100, 200, standing broad jump, long jump, shot put, discus throw, and 1,500 meter race walk, and her silver medals came in the 400 meter dash and the 5k race walk.

Clemmons, 59, broke the state record in the 60-64 age group for the 50 meter dash of 9.40 seconds, coming in with a 9.04 second time. Each heat has between four and seven competitors. She has competed in 10 events at the state finals the last three years. Last year, she broke the state record in the long jump for her age group, which she still holds.

Her success in track and field didn’t start later in life. Clemmons said she competed at the state level in hurdles, and competed in the long jump, the 800 meter dash and some relays in high school.

“It feels good because I love track and field and to branch out and do events that I never though I’d be able to do, and to train for them and then be successful — it feels great,” Clemmons said.

To train, she said she starts off with a little bit of walking, then a little bit of running, and works her way up to the level she needs to be in to compete.

“At our age, it’s important to get out and do something,” Clemmons said, referring to what she called “active aging.” “As long as you’re doing something, engaging in some physical activity. Don’t limit yourself because I never thought I’d be throwing (discus or shot put balls).

“I wish more people would get out there from our community.”

Other competitors were Ida Malloy, who won silver medals in the shot put and the discus throw, according to Clemmons, and Bob Dotson, who won the bronze medal in the instrumental category of the Silver Arts portion of the Senior Games State Finals. Malloy and Dotson could not be reached for comment Friday.

Dotson plays guitar throughout the year at the Hamlet Senior Center, according to the Center’s Facebook page.

On his personal page, Dotson said of competing, “It was an awesome experience. To all you who play music keep it up and play wherever you are, you never know who is listening.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

