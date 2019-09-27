Heroes’ Tree gives Veterans more than ‘one day’ of appreciation

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Our Heroes’ Tree is covered with ornaments like these honoring veterans and current military members. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Our Heroes’ Tree is covered with ornaments like these honoring veterans and current military members. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Theo Scott speaks to the crowd of veterans about his stunted time in the military and his struggles afterwards. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Theo Scott speaks to the crowd of veterans about his stunted time in the military and his struggles afterwards.

HAMLET — The Our Heroes’ Tree is officially open to the public, adorned with dozens of ornaments honoring veterans and those currently serving — yet there’s still room for more.

The tree will remain on display at the Cole Auditorium for people to add ornaments to until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. In a special program on Thursday, the Richmond Senior High School JROTC performed a Posting of the Colors, sang the National Anthem, and played the Military Medley for each branch.

“We believe that recognizing and appreciating our veterans and our heroes should be more than one day out of the year,” said Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis. “This is more important than just what happens on Nov. 11. It should be a daily event.”

For more information about where to get materials to make an ornament for the tree contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at (910) 410-1907 or [email protected]

The Our Heroes’ Tree program was created by Marlene Lee and Stephanie Pickup in 2005 to show appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces and is now in more than 30 states and on U.S. military bases in 10 countries.

Several people stepped forward to speak about the people they commemorated in the tree. Evelyn Ferguson hung an ornament in memory of her first husband and the father of her three children, James Lee Copeland Jr., who served in Vietnam. Judy Whitley, director of the Ellerbe Senior Center, where an ornament-making session was held, shared all the members of her family who served, including a nephew that is currently in boot camp.

When Theo Scott wheeled to the podium and pulled the microphone down to his level to talk about his time in the military, the microphone made a loud pop — likely a familiar sound to many in the room.

“Have I been shot?” Scott quipped, cutting through the somber mood in the room with ease.

His time in the military wasn’t what he expected it would be. Just when he was getting ready to ship off to Vietnam with all of his training on “how to kill,” he said, they were told to go back home.

“The day I got ready to go — thank you Jesus — the war was over,” Scott said. “I got on the plane then they told us, ‘Get your a** off this damn plane.”

In an interview on the way back to the Hamlet House, Scott said he was “debriefed” from the war but remained “desensitized” to the idea of killing, which he dedicated so much time to as a young man, which lead him to struggle in interactions later in life.

“(My training) kind of bothers me now. I have to think right to stay out of jail,” he said half-jokingly, recounting times when people have given him a hard time while he was confined to a wheel chair, causing his anger to flare. He said he hung his head after talking to the crowd during Thursday’s ceremony because while the tree is a great thing, there are veterans like him who “fall through the cracks” and what they need is “human contact.”

“I need human contact, human voices to help me with it,” he said.

Charlie Tyler, chaplain of the AMVETS Post 316, said the tree, for him, reminds him of the extra load his wife, Donna, bore while he served.

“She had to carry the load back here but I just had one job to do (overseas),” Tyler said. Donna became emotional discussing the support group the families of her husband’s unit formed while they were deployed. Even a phone call, she said, can make all the difference.

Robin Roberts, president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary, recited the Our Heroes’ Tree poem:

Our Heroes’ Tree has much to say

For families whose loved ones serve in harm’s way.

People of all ages craft decorations,

Sharing the holidays of our greatest nation.

Drawing pictures and swapping stories,

They entrust my arms with family glory.

For I hold faces and place and holiday heart songs,

Each with a whisper: “Loving hearts, stay strong.”

My lights are like stars.

Silent and white. Reflecting the honor of ultimate sacrifice.

USA flags, and guardian angel above.

Star wish for our children, brave heroes too,

Our Heroes’ Tree, together with you.

‘Vets deserve more than a day’

