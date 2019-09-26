American Legion donates fans to elderly

American Legion Post 147 Rockingham-East Rockingham members and SAL Squadron 147 members recently took action and donated ten Box Fans to Richmond County Aging Services after seeing a post on Aging Services’ Facebook page. The fans were requested to help protect elderly residents from the heat over the summer. If you are interested in donating, fans can be dropped off at 225 South Lawrence St. in Rockingham. Front Row (from left): Colt Steele, (kneeling) Mark Ollice, and Michael Steele. 2nd Row: William Lunceford, Commander Wayne Johnson, Mrs. Wooten of Aging Services, and Robert Steele.

For the Daily Journal

