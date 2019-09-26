Daily Journal, Hamlet Senior Center to hold town hall with Hamlet City Council candidates

Contributed photo The Hamlet Senior Center will soon provide a telephone reassurance program to home-bound seniors on a weekly or daily basis. Director Sarah Locklear said the goal is to have 10 people a week to call, but is open to more. Contributed photo The Hamlet Senior Center will soon provide a telephone reassurance program to home-bound seniors on a weekly or daily basis. Director Sarah Locklear said the goal is to have 10 people a week to call, but is open to more.

HAMLET — The Richmond County Daily Journal and the Hamlet Senior Center will host a town hall with the candidates for Hamlet City Council on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, located at 102 Lakeside Dr. in Hamlet.

The event is free and open to the public. Those who cannot attend in person can join the livestream on the Daily Journal’s Facebook page. The livestream is sponsored by Volumetric Building Companies, which this summer opened a new facility in Richmond County’s Industrial Park that will produce components used in affordable housing.

The candidates are Terry Moore, Oscar Sellers and Maurice Stuart.

Daily Journal Editor Gavin Stone will moderate, and will present a series of questions submitted by members of the Hamlet Senior Center. The audience at the Senior Center will also be given the opportunity to ask questions after the candidates’ closing remarks.

The election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

There will be a moment of silence for late Councilman Joe Robinson, who died on Aug. 19 at the age of 60.

