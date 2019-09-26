HAMLET — A 14-foot Christmas tree will stay lit beginning Thursday and through Veterans Day and will be decorated with ornaments honoring those who have given their lives serving the country, those who once served, and those who are currently serving.

Now in its second year, the Our Heroes’ Tree is crowded with names, faces and stories of military service members. The ornaments are made with help from churches, schools, community organizations and students — and veterans themselves — who wanted to honor someone.

On Wednesday, the Richmond Community College Campus Crusade for Christ, Student Government Association, and REaCH Senate joined together to hang the ornaments.

“This is my favorite part; seeing everybody’s stories, getting to pay tribute as you put them on the tree,” said Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of marketing and strategic planning for RCC, as she hung an ornament.

RCC will hold a ceremony to present the tree to the public at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Cole Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. The tree will remain lit until Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day. For more information about where to get materials to make an ornament for the tree (which can be added any time after the ceremony), contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at (910) 410-1907 or srdunn-ramsay@richmondcc.edu for more information or to register. Crystal Shepard, an administrative assistant with RCC, will be on hand to answer questions related to veterans benefits and navigating RCC’s veterans programs.

Our Heroes’ Tree was created by Marlene Lee and Stephanie Pickup in 2005 to show appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces. and is now in more than 30 states and on U.S. military bases in 10 countries. Lee plans to visit RCC’s tree in October, according to Dunn-Ramsay.

“Most veterans don’t want to talk about themselves but the people they served with,” Dunn-Ramsay said on the tendency of veterans to make ornaments for others, avoiding calling themselves “heroes.”

The ornaments honored several military service members who were killed in action, including Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman and Sgt. Benjamin Hines, both of whom were killed in Afghanistan in 2019, according to their ornaments. Several of the students decorating the tree Wednesday had family in the military.

Will Fehlman, vice president of the Campus Crusade, placed an ornament honoring his uncle, Steven Sellers who deployed to Iraq in 2009. Fehlman, a freshman at RCC studying criminal justice, said he was nine years old at the time and remembered feeling the pain so many other families feel when their loved ones go overseas.

“I felt distraught because it’s like we’re losing him but in the end we knew he was doing a good thing,” Fehlman said.

He added that by helping with the tree, the Campus Crusade hoped to “spread the ministry of Christ by putting in the time to respect service members’ families.”

For Jordan Pittman, vice president of RCC’s SGA and a sophomore studying IT support and cybersecurity, he was commemorating his grandfather, Ramon Santiago, who served from 1971 to 1991 in the 82nd Airborne Division, and his great uncle, Patrick Santiago, who served during roughly the same period.

“It’s nice being selfless for no monetary benefit,” Pittman said. “We’re here to show that students are a part of the community too, to show that their family and their community has an impact on their lives.”

Pittman, who comes from a long line of those who served in the military, put his grandfather’s ornament at the top of the tree between two American flags.

Kristen Dawkins, a member of the REaCH Senate, placed an ornament for her grandfather, Coy Helms, who she said was one of the soldiers that liberated Jews imprisoned at a Nazi concentration camp.

“My mom always said he was a very happy person who wanted everybody to be peaceful and to know he went all the way over they to liberate the Jews makes me proud to know he’s my grandpa,” Dawkins said.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2557.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jordan Pittman decorates the top of the Our Heroes’ Tree with Sheri Dunn-Ramsay and other RCC students helping down below. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2533.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Jordan Pittman decorates the top of the Our Heroes’ Tree with Sheri Dunn-Ramsay and other RCC students helping down below.

Tree ornaments depict current, former military

Gavin Stone Editor