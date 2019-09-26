Jada’s Helping Hands to hold 11th fundraiser

File photo Fifteen-year-old Jada Thomas was born prematurely at 23 weeks, diagnosed with cerebral palsy and is prone to seizures. Her mom, Paula Thomas, started the organization Jada’s Helping Hands Helping Others in 2008 after the Holy Spirit encouraged her to “give back” to families in similar situations. The organization will hold its 10th annual fundraiser Saturday, Sept.29. File photo Fifteen-year-old Jada Thomas was born prematurely at 23 weeks, diagnosed with cerebral palsy and is prone to seizures. Her mom, Paula Thomas, started the organization Jada’s Helping Hands Helping Others in 2008 after the Holy Spirit encouraged her to “give back” to families in similar situations. The organization will hold its 10th annual fundraiser Saturday, Sept.29.

HAMLET — What looked like a tragedy at first has turned into a blessing for Paula Thomas.

In 2003, her daughter, Jada, was born about 23 weeks early and was severely underweight at 1 pound, 3 ounces. After a being air lifted to the Ronald McDonald House in Durham — where they stayed for 7 months — Thomas was told she wouldn’t make it.

But Jada earned the moniker “the miracle child,” given to her by her mother.

“She doesn’t walk, she doesn’t talk, but she’s the happiest baby you’ll ever see,” Thomas said Wednesday.

Still, health concerns landed Jada in intensive care in 2008. During this difficult period, Thomas said she heard divine inspiration to start the Jada’s Helping Hands Helping Others to support others experiencing the hardships that come when raising a child with special needs.

Jada is now 16 years old and the Helping Hands fund raiser will continue for its 11th year this Saturday. Helping Hands raises money for the Ronald McDonald House, supports families chosen by Richmond County Schools during the holidays, donates to the Lenox Baker Children’s Hospital and helps out individual families with severely ill children.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 1596 HWY 74 East in Hamlet. There will be hot dogs, chips, cakes and drinks served. Door prizes and games as well. For more information call 910-995-0798 or 910-331-4104.

Thomas cited a co-worker of her mother’s whosought donations on her behalf after hearing of Jada’s health issues early on as another driving force behind the charity.

“When something happens like (a child being born with serious health issues), love makes people pull together,” Thomas said. “Now everything has come full circle. Someone did it for me and now we’re doing it for other families.”

Jada has cerebral palsy and is seizure prone. Thomas said she’s bothered by people who look at children with special needs as “not normal” and don’t take them out in public. She said her family takes Jada everywhere they go and if she can’t go, they don’t go. Jada’s younger brother, Trey, 15, is especially supportive, Thomas said.

“Children with special needs require so much attention that the other child may feel like they’re ‘in the shadow’ but Trey is a super awesome little big brother,” Thomas said.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

