Local members of the General Henry William Harrington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the U.S. Constitution Week, September 17-23.

According to Mary Bowles, Chapter Regent, Constitution Week was initiated by Daughters of the American Revolution and officially declared by President Eisenhower in 1956. Constitution Day is observed each year to commemorate the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787.

DAR held the Bell Across America event on September 17 when churches, schools, fire departments and homes with bells ring a bell for four minutes to celebrate the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.

“Bells will be ringing all across America to kick off Constitution to kick off Constitution Week,” Mary Bowles, Regent of the local DAR chapter, said.

The Preamble to the Constitution, often memorized, explains the purpose of the laws set down in the constitution. “In Order to Form a More Perfect Union” tells us why the Constitution was written. In “Establish Justice” we are guaranteed that we will all be treated fair, “Insure Domestic Tranquility” promises that we can live together in peace. “Provide for Common Defense” says that the citizens of the United States will be protected from any and all enemies. “Promote the General Welfare” states that everything will be done for the common good of the country and its citizens, and “Secure the Blessings of Liberty” simply means that we are a free people. This guarantee of freedom is the cornerstone of democracy.

According to Bowles, the aims of the celebration are to emphasize citizen’s responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, preserving it for posterity and to inform the people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for a way of life.

The United States Constitution has endured longer than any other constitution and in the world and has been used by many other countries as a model for drafting their own constitutions. The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.

The DAR was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and support education. Members of the organization are descendants of people who supported the independence during the Revolutionary War. Currently, there’s more than 165,000 members in 3,000 chapters. For more information about the local chapter, call Mary Bowles at 652-5770.