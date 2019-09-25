Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

County Extension Director Paige Burns tells Carole Venable about how to grow and care for different types of plants at the first Plant Swap at Hitchcock Creek on Tuesday.

Organized by Sharon Nichols, who was inspired by a newspaper article, the swap included young trees and flowers, cacti and other houseplants. It is open to all gardeners and plant lovers in the community. Swappers can bring plants, cuttings, seeds, pots or tools to swap. Everything must be pest free, clean and labeled.

“We have events for beekeepers and farmers in the county, but nothing for casual hobby gardeners so this is something new to try” said Burns.

Nichols said the swap is a way for people to gardeners to come together and share tips in a social setting.

“The plant swap is a perfect opportunity for gardeners in the community to meet each other and swap tips as well as plants. The social at the beginning is a great start for that” said Nichols. “It’s fun to meet other people who share your passion for helping things grow and create beauty.”

Attendance was low Tuesday, but if interest grows there will be more swaps in the future. For more information visit facebook.com//richmond.ces.ncsu.edu or call 910-331-9965.