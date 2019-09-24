TA resigns after incident with autistic child, parent calls for ‘overhaul’

HAMLET — An unnamed teacher’s assistant at Fairview Heights Elementary School has resigned following an incident at the school on Thursday involving an autistic child.

A post by Facebook user Lisa Marie Ard Bass states that Bass’ 8-year-old son, Tony, who she described as having “severe autism,” “developmental delays” and is non-verbal, defecated on himself while on the school bus. Bass says in the post that she was called to the school to pick him up, not knowing what to expect, and when she arrived her son’s hands clothes and mouth were covered in feces.

Pictures on the post show the TA wearing gloves while leading Tony outside. He also had a seatbelt It is unclear how long the boy remained in that state. Bass claimed that the TA had made no attempt to clean him off and then would not allow Bass to take him into a bathroom at the school to clean him.

“There is a bathroom in the trailer that is used for the class room. I asked to use the bathroom to clean him up and I was refused. I had to strip him naked and clean him in the parking lot with a bottle of water and wipes! This was child neglect! No other way to put it!” Bass wrote. “(The TA) embarrassed (Bass’ son), he was treated in a very inhumane way and she degraded him as a person. ! (sic) No child or adult should be treated this way regardless of their disability! She should not be in a position where Care, respect, and plain common sense are essential for the care and education of our children.”

Richmond County Schools confirmed Monday morning that the TA had resigned, but declined to comment further. The incident is under investigation by RCS. The school system did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon on how long the TA had been employed at the school.

“Please know that Richmond County Schools takes all parental concerns seriously,” the statement from RCS read.

Bass said in a Facebook message that the TA called her at about 7:45 a.m. on Thursday and Bass arrived at the school about 15 minutes later. She said she asked the teacher why she left him like that without at least washing his hands and face, to which the teacher replied that it was because the school didn’t have a shower, according to Bass.

Bass was not aware of Tony being taken to the nurse at any point, and said the only other adult she saw that day besides the TA was a substitute teacher.

Bass’ post had garnered 345 comments and 281 shares by Monday. She said that she and her son are taking it “day by day” since Thursday’s incident. Their family has been considering homeschooling him in combination with his ongoing therapy. They are also looking at taking action against the school, though Bass said in response to a Facebook comment advising her to sue that “we cant fault the school for the actions of one person who clearly doesn’t belong there.”

“He was very upset and crying. Poor thing didn’t know what was going on,” Bass said on how Tony was dealing with the aftermath of the incident. “He was in a pretty bad mood the rest of the day we even took him to lunch at Pizza Inn, his favorite place, and he wouldn’t eat he fussed and whined all day.”

Bass said there is a great deal of “ignorance” about how to properly treat children with autism.

“There is a huge lack of understanding of the autistic community in the schools and also outside of the schools … I have had to grow some tough skin as an autism mom,” she said.

”Richmond county already is lacking with services,” Bass continued, adding that it took her four years to get him into Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which is not run by RCS. “The school system shouldn’t be failing these kids.”

This is not the first time Bass has had issues with the way RCS has treated Tony.

“The (Exceptional Children) Department needs a serious overhaul,” she said.

Parent: Exceptional Children Dept. needs ‘overhaul’

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

