‘You always pay it forward’: VFW to send care packages to deployed military

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County community came together Saturday night for the 4th Annual Rockin’ for Veterans to celebrate service members deployed overseas and raise money to send them care packages.

Robin Roberts, president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary, said that as of Saturday the VFW had raised $1,000 for the care packages, which in years past have included treats like Pop-Tarts, potato chips and other “junk food” that can take on a new meaning when you’re so far from home.

This year’s recipients will include both the Rockingham and Hamlet National Guard, who were recently deployed, according to Roberts.

“It makes us feel appreciated for protecting people back home,” said Cody Giddens, whose unit, the 264th Engineering Clearance Company which was deployed in Afghanistan, received care packages from VFW Post 4203 last year.

He said his unit had just gotten off of a 10 hour patrol, with the sun rising over the horizon, when they got their boxes. “It made everyone smile,” he said.

Giddens said his favorite was the M&M’s. He said ate 10 bags by himself right then, and his unit of 120 members took months to eat it all. Normally, the only sweets they can eat are things that don’t go bad easily, which includes a lot of Gummy Bears and peanut butter, Giddens said.

Often the mail they are sent, no matter what size, never makes it to them for whatever logistical reason, making the sight of dozens of large packages bursting at the seams with Doritos all the more special.

Vernon Labore, Giddens’ uncle and a frequent volunteer with the VFW, said their family talked to Giddens every day while he was deployed. They would try to help him through the issues he was dealing with using the limited information they were allowed to know. Labore, who served in the military from 1983 to 2006, said they also provided “material support” with pillows, blankets and other things which can’t stay stocked at the stores on base.

“We sent him everything for home comfort that we could,” he said. Asked what it felt like to be sending packages to more service members after having a close family member on the receiving end, Labore said, “You always pay it forward.”

The event featured performances by four local bands: The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson Music, Hardwired and The Ponder Project.

Anyone interested in assisting with packing or donating to the cause can contact Roberts at 910-995-2889 or the VFW at 910-997-2585.

