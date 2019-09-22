ROCKINGHAM — The Place of Grace Campus on Thursday received a $15,000 grant from the Thank You Jesus Mission, the organization behind the “Thank You Jesus” signs that have become so popular in recent years, which will go towards a new trailer that will be used to make the campus’ street ministry even more mobile.

Place of Grace began a street ministry this summer as part of their larger Ambush Ministry, setting up a stage for sermons and live music once a month behind the Discount Grocery in East Rockingham. Additionally, the street ministry offers free food, clothes and other essential supplies for those in need.

The new trailer will allow the ministry to travel to locations all around Richmond County holding events, according to Pastor Gary Richardson. The trailer will be about 18 feet wide and 18 feet long and will be “self contained” with it’s own generator, lights and sound system.

“It allows us to preach the gospel … to do 10 times more than what we’re doing,” Richardson said.

Thank You Jesus Mission, a 501c3, got involved through Senator Tom McInnis who recognized Connie Frazier, president of the Mission, at the Anson Revival this summer and he asked her about supporting Place of Grace. Frazier is a former lobbyist.

“(Thank You Jesus Mission) is always looking for places where a grant could be beneficial to spreading the word and also helping those who are less fortunate,” McInnis said. “(Place of Grace) is doing the Lord’s work.”

The Thank You Jesus signs were started by Lucas Hunt, now 18 years old, of Hopewell Friends Church in Asheboro in 2015. Frazier said there are now between 50,000 and 60,000 signs in North Carolina alone, and there will likely be a “Thank You Jesus” bumper sticker on the back of the new trailer.

The Mission was structured to finance community and church projects in rural communities where it’s often much more difficult to raise money, Frazier said.

Richardson said he expects the trailer to be completed by mid-October.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pastor Gary Richardson opens a $15,000 grant from the Thank You Jesus Mission on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_2449.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pastor Gary Richardson opens a $15,000 grant from the Thank You Jesus Mission on Thursday.

Money to go towards expanding street ministry

Gavin Stone Editor