OCRACOKE ISLAND — The North Carolina Baptist Men have spent the last weeks since Hurricane Dorian on Ocracoke Island assisting in the ongoing recovery effort.

The Associated Press reported that the storm hit the Outer Banks on Sept. 6 with 90 mile per hour winds with about 800 people on Ocracoke at the time. The Baptist Men were allowed to enter the island on Sept. 11 and began feeding people and assessing the damage, according to Dennis Holloway, a Rockingham resident with the Baptist Men.

“There was no power, no water, no food, and no gasoline, everything had to be shipped in,” he said, adding that about 7 feet of water covered the more populated portion of the 9.6 square mile island.

Some of the Christian organizations assisting in the recovery are N.C. Baptist on Mission, Samaritan’s Purse, Christian Aide Ministries, and The United Methodists Recovery, with about 20 volunteers from the Pee Dee Baptist Association coming this weekend, according to Holloway.

The volunteers’ work includes cutting down trees that are leaning on homes, tearing wet and molded insulation out, and fixing roofs and water damages.

“Ocracoke took the brunt of Dorian’s wrath, and I’ve directed damage assessment teams to act on an expedited timeline as they continue their efforts,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We are working to get all possible assistance for the people of Ocracoke and everyone else recovering from Hurricane Dorian. I urge our congressional delegation and federal partners to expedite approval of North Carolina’s request for a federal disaster declaration.”

Holloway said the island may remain closed to visitors through the first of the new year.

“The island relies on tourists, hunters, and fishermen to exist and right now no one is allowed on the island except emergency groups and home owners,” Holloway said. “If (the island remains closed) it will have a devastating effect.

“The Baptists will be there until the people regain some state of normalcy.”

Contributed photo Dennis Holloway with the NC Baptist Men cuts up fallen trees on Ocracoke Island caused Hurricane Dorian.

Gavin Stone Editor