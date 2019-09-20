Holy Smoke festival to benefit local causes

Contributed photo Classic Soul, a group from Fayetteville that plays beach music, will perform at Holy Smoke BBQ and Music Festival at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 28. Contributed photo Classic Soul, a group from Fayetteville that plays beach music, will perform at Holy Smoke BBQ and Music Festival at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 28.

ROCKINGHAM —On Saturday, Sept. 28 lovers of good food, good music and good health from across Richmond County have an opportunity to partake in the 20th annual Holy Smoke BBQ and Music Festival at First United Methodist Church.

Sharon Nichols has served as the festivals event coordinator for the past nine years and she says those three tenants remain the same for the event that’s evolved from its origin as a gospel festival.

A couple of new wrinkles over the past few years have made the gathering even more popular in the community, including the addition of various entertainment genres.

“We found that when we changed the music, the turnout grew,” said Nichols.

Allen Bingham has taken in the festivities as the church’s pastor for the last three years and shared similar excitement for opening up the venue for more people in the county.

“It’s a great day for our church to be a welcoming sign in our community,” said Bingham. “But also, we’re trying to work towards expanding a little bit more this year and welcome more of our neighbors.”

This year features another eclectic lineup that includes local quartet, Cameronian Boys, who specialize in southern gospel. They’ll be joined by Classic Soul, a group from Fayetteville that plays beach music, with the final act being former Motown artists Jimmy and Darlene Harrison from Charlotte who performs R&B hits.

While the music satisfies ears, Wiley Mabe plans to do the same for stomachs. What was once a simple serving session featuring hot dogs, has transformed into a more robust lineup with the staple being pulled pork.

“We do plates and sandwiches and everybody seems to enjoy it,” said Mabe. “We have a good time and it’s something that we kind of look forward.”

Mabe and his cooking crew will prepare award-winning BBQ for plates $8 and sandwiches for $5. Advance BBQ tickets may be purchased at Helms Jewelers in downtown Rockingham and Christie’s Gifts in Richmond Plaza.

Meanwhile, Nichols also pointed to another fresh addition to this year’s festival, flu and pneumonia vaccinations from Wal-Mart pharmacists, as making it even more appealing. Those that get the shots will be billed to their insurance.

The free event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also includes a children’s area that will have games, face painting and playground equipment to accompany cornhole boards.

A large portion of the proceeds go to Our Daily Bread and Rockingham Rescue Squad, which Bingham believes embodies the true essence of the festival.

“It’s our way of saying, we’re a citizen of this community as well,” he said. “We believe Rockingham has a great future ahead of us and we just want people to be aware of that.”

Nichols encourages everyone to bring a lawn chair to comfortably enjoy the “great day of fun.”

