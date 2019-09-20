Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Early voting in the Dobbins Heights municipal elections will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Friday, Oct. 5 at the Board of Elections office located at 221 S. Hancock St., Rockingham. The office will also be open one Saturday during the early voting period: Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Absentee voting by mail is available for this election. Applications for absentee ballots are available at the Board of Elections office or online at www.richmondnc.com/DocumentCenter/View/2182/Absentee-Ballot-Request-Form-By-Mail. By the end of the second day of early voting Thursday, 20 people had voted. Laperria Andrews and Rhonda Gore are challenging Antonio Blue for mayor and Mary Ann Gibson, Revonna Magee and Edward Tender are running for town council. Election Day is Oct. 8. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Early voting in the Dobbins Heights municipal elections will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Friday, Oct. 5 at the Board of Elections office located at 221 S. Hancock St., Rockingham. The office will also be open one Saturday during the early voting period: Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Absentee voting by mail is available for this election. Applications for absentee ballots are available at the Board of Elections office or online at www.richmondnc.com/DocumentCenter/View/2182/Absentee-Ballot-Request-Form-By-Mail. By the end of the second day of early voting Thursday, 20 people had voted. Laperria Andrews and Rhonda Gore are challenging Antonio Blue for mayor and Mary Ann Gibson, Revonna Magee and Edward Tender are running for town council. Election Day is Oct. 8.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Early voting in the Dobbins Heights municipal elections will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Friday, Oct. 5 at the Board of Elections office located at 221 S. Hancock St., Rockingham. The office will also be open one Saturday during the early voting period: Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Absentee voting by mail is available for this election. Applications for absentee ballots are available at the Board of Elections office or online at www.richmondnc.com/DocumentCenter/View/2182/Absentee-Ballot-Request-Form-By-Mail. By the end of the second day of early voting Thursday, 20 people had voted. Laperria Andrews and Rhonda Gore are challenging Antonio Blue for mayor and Mary Ann Gibson, Revonna Magee and Edward Tender are running for town council. Election Day is Oct. 8.