State News Briefs: Sept. 19

Blue Cross North Carolina CEO charged with drunken driving

ASHEBORO — The chief executive of North Carolina’s largest insurer will retain his job despite a drunken driving arrest earlier this summer.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina issued a statement Thursday saying that its president and CEO, Patrick Conway, was in a car accident in June.

Newsoutlets report that court records show Conway was involved in a June crash on Interstate 85 in Randolph County. No one was injured, but Conway’s two daughters were in the car at the time; he was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

In its statement Blue Cross said its board of trustees has reviewed the incident and decided to retain Conway, citing his leadership skills.

North Carolina man charged with defrauding Connecticut firm

HARTFORD, Conn. — A North Carolina man is accused of defrauding a Connecticut company out of more than $350,000 through a charity matching gift program.

Steven Strange is charged with using his company’s matching gift program by submitting fraudulent records of donations to a charity he created, from 2016 to 2019.

According to federal court documents, he fabricated cashier’s checks that were counterfeit variations of original sample checks. He’s charged with wire fraud.

He worked for North Carolina-based Collins Aerospace, which is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. based in Connecticut.

If convicted, the Bailey, North Carolina man face a maximum of 20 years in prison. The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It was not made immediately clear if Strange had a lawyer representing him in court.

North Carolina donor wants political bribery case dropped

RALEIGH — Lawyers for the North Carolina insurance magnate charged with trying to bribe the state’s top insurance regulator say the case should be dismissed because he was exercising his right to support elected officials who were responsive to constituents.

Greg Lindberg’s lawyers this week asked a judge to dismiss the federal criminal charges.

Lindberg, former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes and two other men have pleaded innocent to charges that they were part of a plan to funnel up to $2 million into the campaign treasury of state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who is Republican.

Lindberg’s lawyers say his requests for Causey to replace a deputy examining his insurance companies were appropriate because he wasn’t asking for an outcome from government officials and hadn’t yet given Causey campaign money.

Police: North Carolina man caught in rip current dies

TOPSAIL BEACH — Authorities in North Carolina say a 62-year-old man has likely drowned after getting caught in a rip current at a beach.

WECT reports a witness told police he saw Jerry Thompson walk into shallow water at Topsail Beach on Wednesday before disappearing into the ocean. Topsail Beach officials say the witness pulled the victim from the water as crews responded, but the man couldn’t be saved.

Police Chief Samuel Gervase says Thompson’s death was likely a drowning, though no official cause of death has been released.

News outlets report the National Weather Service has warned beachgoers of a high rip current risk as Hurricane Humberto swirls in the Atlantic, potentially bringing rough currents and storm surge flooding to the coast.

North Carolina university announces $1 billion growth plan

HIGH POINT — A North Carolina university has announced a $1 billion growth plan that will keep its current leader on the job for another 10 years and provide scholarships and new construction.

High Point University says the plan will commit current president Nido Quebein to another decade at the school, and give $700 million in scholarships focused on first-generation students, diversity, academic excellence and veterans.

The other $300 million will go toward a new library, academic building, admissions center and an ice hockey facility.

The plan also calls for formation of a think tank, a group of local leaders committed to ensuring that the city of High Point and High Point University continue to thrive together.

The school released details of the plan on Tuesday.

Sanders coming to North Carolina for 2-state college tour

CHAPEL HILL — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is visiting North Carolina campuses as part of a two-state college campaign tour, where he’ll promote a platform that includes free tuition.

The Vermont senator is slated to speak at rallies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Thursday evening and at Bennett College in Greensboro on Friday afternoon. He’ll also spend time at three South Carolina schools heading into the weekend.

Sanders spoke in Asheville and Charlotte earlier this year. Other Democratic presidential hopefuls have visited North Carolina in recent months, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke.

Sanders’ campaign also says he’ll take a private tour of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro on Friday morning.