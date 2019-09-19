Charity rides for injured bikers

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The fifth annual Carolina Motorcycle Charity Ride included the largest numbers of bikers with at least 71 and added 50 new members to the charity. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The fifth annual Carolina Motorcycle Charity Ride included the largest numbers of bikers with at least 71 and added 50 new members to the charity. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The bikers with the Carolina Motorcycle Charity Ride leave down Biltmore Drive Saturday to raise money for injured or deceased riders. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The bikers with the Carolina Motorcycle Charity Ride leave down Biltmore Drive Saturday to raise money for injured or deceased riders.

ROCKINGHAM — A group of local bikers on Saturday raised $3,500 to support bikers and their families who have been injured or killed while riding.

The fifth annual Carolina Motorcycle Charity Ride left for the Fort Bragg Harley Davidson with 71 riders from many different clubs in tow and picked up others along the way, according to Robert McRae, who coordinated the ride. McRae said the rides started when they got a group together to help a rider who was hit by a truck in Aberdeen and “got good at it.”

He said he was inspired to start helping other riders because of his own experience recovering from a wreck in 1990. A car ran him off the road causing McRae to break his back in three places, leaving him in the hospital for a month and in rehab long after that.

“When I was in the hospital people came to see me but when I got out no one came to see me,” McRae said. “When you get hurt you want someone to come see you … you get the blues when your friends forget you’re there.”

The charity is able to donate $500 to support medical bills for injuries and $250 to funeral costs for a deceased rider. The riders go visit the injured person and will also mow the injured rider’s lawn for the extent of their stay in hospital if needed, McRae said.

“I love what I do, I love riding motorcycles and I love helping people,” he said.

Some local riders being remembered Saturday and who have been helped by the charity are Larry Hinton, Larry Martin, Curly Capel, Eto Haywood, Ronald Dunlap, and more.

Saturday was the biggest ride in the charity’s history in terms of riders, money raised and quality of police escort. The charity had 188 members before the ride Saturday and recruited 50 new members by the end, according to McRae.

The Fayetteville Harley Davidson provided hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, soda and water for the riders. The charity gave out door prizes, held a 50-50 drawing, a drawing for a Glock model 23/40 Caliber and a sound contest.

The sound contest had riders compete in three categories playing music from 8 speakers in the heavyweight division, 6 for the middleweight bikes and 4 for the lightweight bikes.

McRae said the charity will meet in April or May to discuss future events and will participate in the Hamlet Christmas Parade this year.

Most participants, money raised

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

