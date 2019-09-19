ROCKINGHAM — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary will hold a concert to raise money for care packages to be sent to service members who have deployed overseas.

The 4th Annual Rockin’ for Veterans event will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at 106 Old River Rd. in Rockingham. There will be four local bands on the lineup: The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson Music, Hardwired and The Ponder Project.

Both the Rockingham and Hamlet National Guard are deployed and will receive care packages, though funds raised from the event may go towards other deployed units or service members, as well as local veterans, according to Robin Roberts, president of the Post 4203 Auxiliary.

The care packages last year included many common treats like Pop-Tarts, potato chips and others that the service members can’t get where they’re deployed. Roberts said in past years, service members have asked for specific types of coffee creamers, and last year asked for lots of beef jerky.

“When you’re overseas it’s so nice to get something from home,” Roberts said. “It lets (the receiving service members) know that we’re thinking about them and that we’re here for them.

“We’re gonna get ‘em a sugar high!”

The concert on Saturday will have a $10 cover charge. The Ponder Project is handling all of the production responsibilities for the event, according to Roberts. Several teachers and classes from Richmond County Elementary Schools have helped pack the care packages in previous years.

Anyone interested in assisting with packing or donating to the cause can contact Roberts at 910-995-2889 or the VFW at 910-997-2585.

File photo The Ponder Project (pictured) will perform with The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson Music and Hardwired at the 4th Annual Rockin’ for Veterans benefit. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_ponderproject.jpg File photo The Ponder Project (pictured) will perform with The Safety Committee, Jonathan Robinson Music and Hardwired at the 4th Annual Rockin’ for Veterans benefit.

Gavin Stone Editor