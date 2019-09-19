Insurance to cover rescue squad’s stolen truck, unclear if other losses covered

Contributed photo This is the aftermath of the fire set to the Richmond County Rescue Squad’s crash truck. The truck was found on a property near the Anson County boat landing on the Pee Dee River. Contributed photo This is the aftermath of the fire set to the Richmond County Rescue Squad’s crash truck. The truck was found on a property near the Anson County boat landing on the Pee Dee River.

ROCKINGHAM — Insurance will cover the $50,000 crash truck stolen from the Richmond County Rescue Squad in July, but it’s still unclear how much of the stolen or damaged equipment — worth more than $150,000 total — and damages to the building will be covered.

Volunteers with the rescue squad noticed signs of forced entry at their building on Rockingham Road on the morning of July 1 and reported the truck stolen. At the time, the truck was loaded with equipment including the Jaws of Life. The Lilesville Fire Department located the truck on private property off of Buck Rock Road near the Pee Dee River boat landing fully engulfed in flames.

The squad received a $50,000 grant for the truck from the Office of the State Fire Marshall in 2008 which required a 50% match, according to Scott Waters, chief of the Rescue Squad Scott Waters.

Waters said the squad will use the insurance money to buy a used truck from another fire department that is getting a new truck. This used truck for the Richmond County Rescue Squad will be available within one to two weeks and will come equipped with a rescue box, which has secure slots for each piece of equipment rather than them all being in one disorganized box, according to Waters.

The priority of the insurance investigation was the truck. The next step was investigating the possibility of covering the equipment, which the agents are in the process of doing. The final step will be evaluating the ability for the damage to several entry points of the rescue squad for insurance coverage, Waters said.

The total losses was $217,690, according to the Rockingham Police Department.

RPD charged Anthony Eugene Clark, 36, of Maner Road in Rockingham with the theft and burning of the items. Lt. George Gillenwater said there are no other charges expected in the case.

Fundraisers

Biker clubs Steel Wheels, Playaz Elite, Ghost Riders, Ol Skool Tribe, Carolina’s Finest, and the I.R.R.C. held a ride in July to benefit the rescue squad and raised about $4,000, according to Waters. Wrestling matches held at the rescue squad have raised about $700, he said. They will hold their haunted house in the coming weeks which is also a major fundraiser.

The rescue squad is working to get back to “medium level,” which is the official designation of the squad based on their ability to serve their community with their current staff and equipment. Their long term goal is to reach the heavy level, and Waters said his sights are still set on that. This will take, as a first step, acquiring a Rescue 1 boat that would help with water rescues, according to Waters.

Those interested in assisting the Rescue Squad can call 910-895-9516.

