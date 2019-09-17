‘Pure entertainment’: More sights and tastes from Taste of the Sandhills

Kristina Leyden, CEO of Richmond County Hospice, counts the votes for the People’s Choice Award, which went to Neil and Catherine Robinette. The audience members paid to vote for their favorite performance, and all the proceeds go towards Hospice. Kristina Leyden, CEO of Richmond County Hospice, counts the votes for the People’s Choice Award, which went to Neil and Catherine Robinette. The audience members paid to vote for their favorite performance, and all the proceeds go towards Hospice. Terrel Everette (striped shirt at left) and Creeta Marshall (orange hair at left) dance with guests during intermission at the Taste of the Sandhills Showcasing Dancing with the Stars benefiting Richmond County Hospice, sponsored by Mabry’s Drug and Home Care on Saturday at the Cole Auditorium. Before their performance, a hip-hop dance mix dressed as scary clowns from the early 20th Century, Everette said he wasn’t nervous because he’s “natural performer,” with experience singing before an audience. The judges agreed, noting that both he and Marshall seemed comfortable on stage. Terrel Everette (striped shirt at left) and Creeta Marshall (orange hair at left) dance with guests during intermission at the Taste of the Sandhills Showcasing Dancing with the Stars benefiting Richmond County Hospice, sponsored by Mabry’s Drug and Home Care on Saturday at the Cole Auditorium. Before their performance, a hip-hop dance mix dressed as scary clowns from the early 20th Century, Everette said he wasn’t nervous because he’s “natural performer,” with experience singing before an audience. The judges agreed, noting that both he and Marshall seemed comfortable on stage. Neil and Catherine Robinette give a dazzling Michael Jackson-inspired performance that had Neil riding a unicycle and doing the moon walk and Catherine spinning in a trapeze ring. The couple won the People’s Choice Award given to the favorite of the audience. They were one of the few couples to earn a perfect score from the judges. Neil and Catherine Robinette give a dazzling Michael Jackson-inspired performance that had Neil riding a unicycle and doing the moon walk and Catherine spinning in a trapeze ring. The couple won the People’s Choice Award given to the favorite of the audience. They were one of the few couples to earn a perfect score from the judges. Marvin Taylor and his daughter, Hannah, dance to a blend of country hits including “Cotton Eyed Joe,” winning the judges over with the amount of fun they were having. Marvin has been the director of finance for Hospice for 7 years. He said before the performance that he “can’t lose” because he gets the chance to dance with his daughter. Marvin Taylor and his daughter, Hannah, dance to a blend of country hits including “Cotton Eyed Joe,” winning the judges over with the amount of fun they were having. Marvin has been the director of finance for Hospice for 7 years. He said before the performance that he “can’t lose” because he gets the chance to dance with his daughter.

Judge Eric McCotter joins in during one of the intermission activities in which volunteers competed to hula hoop the longest.

The “bearded lady,” played by Christine DeAguilar poses during the Dancing with the Stars performance Saturday.

Zach and Rachel Pessagno performed one of the more intimate dances of the night and the judges picked up on their chemistry immediately. Zach coyly passed Kim Menna, one of the judges, a rose before their first performance to try to gain favor, while Rachel playfully tapped her foot in the background. The couple made it to the second round.

Nic Wilkes, creativity coordinator for Hospice, tips his cap before the Dancing with the Stars competition got underway.

Meto Allen jams during a performance with his wife, Karen, which earned their ticket to the second round but wasn’t enough to earn one of the awards. The judges each agreed their performance was “pure entertainment.”