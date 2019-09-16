State News Briefs: Sept. 16

North Carolina man pleads guilty to 50 child sex charges

WILMINGTON — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to 50 child sexual assault charges and could serve up to 40 years in prison.

News outlets report 41-year-old Jason Lee Ramsey of Rocky Point entered guilty pleas on Monday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Prosecutors said Ramsey befriended the victim through his church when the child was 13, and a year later, began raping the victim and engaging in sexually explicit correspondence over the next three years.

According to prosecutors, the assaults took place in both New Hanover and Pender counties. The district attorney’s office said in a news release that when the victim turned 18, she told her parents about the abuse.

Ramsey will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Man hit, killed by car as he changed tire on interstate

HILLSBOROUGH — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man was hit and killed on a interstate highway as he was changing a tire.

News outlets report troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 40/85 in Hillsborough on Monday and found the body of 33-year-old Deshawn Maurice Perry of Durham.

Officials say Perry had stopped to change a flat tire, and as he was gathering his tools, he was hit by a car whose driver fled the scene.

NC Poison Control says more than 70 kids poisoned by e-cigs

RALEIGH — North Carolina Poison Control says nearly 75 children under age 5 have been poisoned by e-cigarettes and vaping products in 2019.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the group said in a news release that nearly 150 people have gotten sick from exposure to high levels of nicotine in e-cigarette products, with half of them younger than 5 years old. The group says people can be exposed if they swallow the liquid from e-cigarettes or get it in their eyes or on the skin. Parents are told to keep e-cigarettes and vaping products out of the reach of children.

The newspaper reported last week that two people are recovering at a North Carolina hospital after being placed on life support for lung disease thought to be linked to e-cigarettes.

Woman struck, killed by pickup truck on North Carolina coast

RODANTHE — A sheriff’s office says a 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by a fire department pickup truck on the North Carolina coast.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and the National Park Service responded to a call on Saturday and found the woman had been run over by a pickup truck from the Chicamacomico Fire Department. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck was leaving the beach on Hatteras Island by using an access at the end of the road.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the incident.

North Carolina trooper injured in head-on collision

WILKESBORO — A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has been injured in a head-on collision in which the other driver was charged with driving while impaired.

News outlets report the patrol cruiser driven by 31-year-old Trooper Jonathan Barnes was hit head-on Sunday night by a car driven by 37-year-old Luis Castillo. The accident occurred in Wilkesboro on N.C. Highway 115.

Investigators said Castillo was driving north on N.C. 115 when his car crossed the center line and hit the southbound patrol cruiser. Castillo was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

Authorities say Barnes, a five-year patrol veteran, suffered a broken ankle, broken knee and broken shoulder. He was also taken to Wake Forest Baptist.

Cheerleading squad on probation after Trump banner displayed

NEW LONDON — A high school cheerleading squad in North Carolina is on probation after some cheerleaders posed with a banner supporting President Donald Trump before a football game.

Stanly County Schools Superintendent Jeff James told The Associated Press in an email Monday that the warning was levied by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

It happened before the Aug. 30 game at North Stanly High School, northeast of Charlotte. News outlets reported that the banner read: “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again.”

The superintendent said the probation simply means “don’t do it again.” He says all North Carolina schools have a policy against displaying political signs.

The district said the banner’s display wasn’t planned or endorsed by the school or staff.

Police discover 3 bodies in North Carolina home

BURLINGTON — Authorities in North Carolina say they found three people dead inside a home while responding to a call of a shooting.

News outlets report that Burlington police officers entered a home Sunday afternoon and found the bodies of 47-year-old Dana Underwood, 43-year-old Tyson Bennett and 46-year-old Anthony Fitcher.

WFMY reports that police said they believe Underwood and Bennett had previously been in a relationship.

Burlington police posted on Twitter Sunday evening that they thought the incident was isolated at the home, and posed no threat to the community.

Police didn’t name a suspect or reveal a cause of death for the victims.

North Carolina officials find spiked CBD sold in the state

RALEIGH — North Carolina authorities have encountered products marketed as delivering the cannabis extract CBD but that instead were spiked with synthetic marijuana.

The state crime lab found nearly 30 spiked products as of earlier this year. Nearly all were vape products.

The Associated Press gathered the results for an investigation into how some operators are capitalizing on the CBD boom by substituting a dangerous street drug for the real thing.

That practice has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms, including teens and service members in North Carolina. Unlike CBD, synthetic marijuana gives an intense high.

In all, lab testing shows spiked vapes or edibles such as gummy bears marketed as CBD in at least 13 states.

Industry representatives acknowledge spiking, but say many companies are reputable.