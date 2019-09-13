State News Briefs: Sept. 13

NC governor seeks Hurricane Dorian disaster declaration

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is seeking a federal disaster declaration for 13 counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Cooper made the request to President Donald Trump’s administration Friday.

If approved, money would be available to help with the cost of debris cleanup, repairs or replacement of publicly owned damaged buildings and other expenses. Some nonprofit organizations may receive assistance.

In a letter to Trump, the Democrat Cooper explains the state has had three confirmed deaths related to the hurricane.

Dorian skirted the North Carolina coast and made landfall on the Outer Banks, causing tornadoes and flooding and leaving behind collapsed buildings and homes.

The counties requesting assistance under the declaration are Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell and Washington.

North Carolina AG says he’ll sue Purdue Pharma family soon

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s attorney general says he’s pursuing accountability from the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma with a pending lawsuit over their role in the country’s opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Josh Stein said Friday a lawsuit targeting the Sackler family will be filed “imminently.” The state previously sued the company.

Thousands of local governments and more than 20 states reached a tentative settlement Wednesday that could be worth up to $12 billion over time, though critics believe the real value could be much lower.

Stein says the deal’s requirement for the Sacklers to pay up to $4.5 billion simply isn’t enough for their role in aggressively marketing and selling highly addictive painkillers.

Virginia this week joined at least 20 other states suing one of the country’s richest families.

Stanford prof again to review NC legislative maps

RALEIGH — North Carolina judges who ruled the state’s legislative district maps were drawn to unconstitutionally favor Republicans are hiring a familiar expert to review how state lawmakers fix the problem.

The three-judge Superior Court panel on Friday appointed Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily to check the state General Assembly’s revisions. He may also redraw legislative districts himself if the judges decide legislators didn’t follow guidelines the court outlined earlier this month.

Persily served as a special master to a federal court panel that ruled in 2016 that more than two dozen of North Carolina’s 170 legislative districts approved in 2011 were illegal racial gerrymanders. The maps were revised by legislators in 2017, but the state judges ruled those districts were political gerrymanders.

Legislators have until Wednesday to complete their remedial maps.

North Carolina investment adviser gets 40 years in prison

RALEIGH — A North Carolina investment adviser accused of fraud and other offenses connected to a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

WRAL-TV reports 46-year-old Stephen Condon Peters on Friday was also ordered to pay $15 million in restitution.

U.S. District Judge James Dever III in court said the owner of VisionQuest Wealth Management “committed egregious acts of fraud.”

Prosecutors said Peters orchestrated the sale of promissory notes in exchange for investor funds and an annual return of 8 percent or 9 percent over five years. Instead, the prosecutors say the Raleigh man took large sums of investor money and carried out a Ponzi scheme.

The station reports Peters during his sentencing hearing said he regrets that clients lost money but expressed no remorse for his actions.

NC sheriff: Human remains found in missing person case

SWANNANOA — Authorities in North Carolina say they think human remains that were recently discovered may be those of a person reported missing this summer.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Thursday that the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they found the remains last weekend in Swannanoa, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Asheville.

In a news release obtained by the newspaper, the office said deputies had been searching that area in recent months in connection to a missing person report. Officials say they believe the remains are those of the missing person, but are awaiting identification.

The office says they’re working with the medical examiner and continuing to search the area with cadaver dogs for additional remains.

The missing person’s name hasn’t been released.

Eno the elusive emu dies during capture in North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH — Animal control officials in North Carolina are sad to report that an elusive emu has died while being captured.

It was the end nobody wanted for the flightless bird, which was on the run for months. The emu was dubbed Eno and became a social media star, with people posting “Where’s Eno?” updates as the bird kept getting away. In July, it was spotted jumping onto a car before fleeing again.

Orange County Animal Services Director Bob Marotto says letting it roam wasn’t “viable,” because it could have caused an accident or been shot by hunters. No owner came forward, so the plan was to bring it to an animal sanctuary. They fed it grapes with sedatives, but Marotto says Eno awoke while being restrained and then collapsed and died

Columbia University student fatally hit by lightning off NC coast

KITTY HAWK — Authorities say a 23-year-old Columbia University student was fatally struck by lightning while swimming off the coast of North Carolina.

News outlets report the police department of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, says Matt Summerill, of Northern Virginia, was hit by lightning late last month. It’s unclear exactly when he died. A medical examiner’s office recently released his cause of death, which is listed as complications from drowning due to collapsing into the ocean after being hit by lightning.

Police said Summerill had been hospitalized in Nags Head. A crowdfunding page set up to help cover Summerill’s medical expenses says he was later hospitalized in Greenville and put into a medically induced coma. Summerill’s family, friends and the crowdfunding page organizer did not respond to The Virginian-Pilot ’s requests to comment.