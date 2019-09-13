Daily Journal has new publisher

Bloom Bloom Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brian Bloom is the new regional publisher for the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brian Bloom is the new regional publisher for the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record.

ROCKINGHAM — Brian Bloom, a third-generation newspaper man from Iowa, has been named the regional publisher of the Richmond County Daily Journal. His first day was Wednesday.

Most recently Bloom was the publisher and advertising director of The Goshen News in Goshen, Indiana. Bloom, 62, will also serve as the Daily Journal’s advertising director and directly oversee the sales staff.

“I think Rockingham is a great community and I am going to actively be involved in the community,” Bloom said. “That is very important to me. I want to be involved in the civic organizations, I want to be involved in the church. And the newspaper is going to take a leading effort in creating events unto itself.”

The Richmond County Daily Journal is owned by Champion Media of the Carolinas, a Mooresville-based company that owns five dailies and 21 weeklies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Minnesota and Virginia.

A native of Woodbine, Iowa, Bloom has managed newspapers, or newspaper groups, in Iowa, Georgia, Massachusetts, Colorado, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Indiana. Bloom said his family owned several newspapers in Iowa when he was growing up and that he came up as a writer and editor before moving into the management side of the business. He loves working with newspapers.

“This is what I’m good at,” Bloom said. “I believe in strong coverage of our elected officials and serving as a community watchdog. We are going to be a newspaper that is intimately invested in the communities we cover.”

Bloom will be regional publisher over the Daily Journal, the Laurinburg Exchange and the Anson Record.

In his first days meeting people in the community, Bloom said residents have been “immensely welcoming.”

“Richmond County is a unique mix of entrepreneurial offerings and industrial strength … I know we’re going to like it here.”

Bloom and his companion of 15 years, Jodi Smith, are currently looking for a home in the community. He can be reached at his office at 910-817-2667 or by email at [email protected]

