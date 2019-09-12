‘Our last best day’: New mural depicts late councilman

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The mural at Hamlet City Lake, painted by local artist Stuart Carmichael, depicts late Councilman Joe Robinson with his grandchildren 7-year-old Penelope, 2-year-old Hawthorn and 5-year-old Annalynn. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The mural at Hamlet City Lake, painted by local artist Stuart Carmichael, depicts late Councilman Joe Robinson with his grandchildren 7-year-old Penelope, 2-year-old Hawthorn and 5-year-old Annalynn. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Hamlet City Council put a vase of flowers at Councilman Joe Robinson’s seat Tuesday to honor his death. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Hamlet City Council put a vase of flowers at Councilman Joe Robinson’s seat Tuesday to honor his death. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Terri Robinson in tears at seeing the mural at Hamlet City Lake for the first time which depicts her late husband, Councilman Joe Robinson and their grandchildren. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Terri Robinson in tears at seeing the mural at Hamlet City Lake for the first time which depicts her late husband, Councilman Joe Robinson and their grandchildren.

HAMLET — The new mural at the Hamlet City Lake was finished Wednesday and in a surprise — planned between the artist and city manager — bears the likeness of late Councilman Joe Robinson, who passed on Aug. 19 at age 60.

Robinson was appointed to the Hamlet City Council in June following the resignation of Councilman Johnathan Buie and sworn in on July 12. The mural, painted by local artist Stuart Carmichael, depicts Robinson as he was on Sunday, Aug. 18, dressed in a sport coat with gold buttons, walking around the lake with his three grandchildren. His grandchildren, 7-year-old Penelope, 2-year-old Hawthorn and 5-year-old Annalynn are also shown as they were that day: playing with a black swan with white spots they named the “Hamlet Hen.”

“It was the last best day we spent together,” said Terri Robinson, Joe’s wife of 32 years.

That day, she said they went to the lake after church. They happened to run into City Manager Jonathan Blanton and his wife, Carrie, and talked about the progress at the lake, fed the ducks, took pictures and played with the kids. Terri said the “Hamlet Hen” was following Joe and wagging its tail. They wanted to feed it but decided they better not because it’s against the rules.

They counted the “Hen’s” eggs along the lake’s shore (which have slowed the addition of more gravel so as not to disturb them). There’s 11 of them. When they were picking up trash, Terri said they saw a homeless man nearby start to pick up trash too.

In a Letter to the Editor after Robinson’s death, Blanton wrote, “I wasn’t the City Manager that day and he wasn’t a City Councilman; we were two recently acquainted friends who were enjoying time with those who mattered the most to each of us.”

Since he retired from the postal service on May 31 after a roughly 20-year career, Robinson and his wife began walking around the lake picking up trash every day. Terri said he had big plans for the lake and for Hamlet overall.

“When people would come into Hamlet, he wanted them to be proud of it,” she said.

She didn’t know he was in the mural, nor that the City Council had approved moving forward on a Master Plan to bring a splash pad and water slides, extended walking trail and more to the lake. She was overcome with emotion when she saw her husband on the wall, flanked by several of her children and grandchildren.

“It’s more than I can bear. I want him back,” she said into the shoulder of her daughter, Misty Gibson.

Blanton came down to the lake on Wednesday to bring Terri the flowers that sat in Robinson’s spot at the City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The council held a moment of silence in his honor.

“He would be so proud if he saw (the mural),” Terri told Blanton.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The mural at Hamlet City Lake, painted by local artist Stuart Carmichael, depicts late Councilman Joe Robinson with his grandchildren 7-year-old Penelope, 2-year-old Hawthorn and 5-year-old Annalynn. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1815web-3.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The mural at Hamlet City Lake, painted by local artist Stuart Carmichael, depicts late Councilman Joe Robinson with his grandchildren 7-year-old Penelope, 2-year-old Hawthorn and 5-year-old Annalynn. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Hamlet City Council put a vase of flowers at Councilman Joe Robinson’s seat Tuesday to honor his death. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1750web-3.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Hamlet City Council put a vase of flowers at Councilman Joe Robinson’s seat Tuesday to honor his death. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Terri Robinson in tears at seeing the mural at Hamlet City Lake for the first time which depicts her late husband, Councilman Joe Robinson and their grandchildren. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1839web-3.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Terri Robinson in tears at seeing the mural at Hamlet City Lake for the first time which depicts her late husband, Councilman Joe Robinson and their grandchildren.

New mural depicts late councilman

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]