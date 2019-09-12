Veterans share war stories, reflect on 9/11

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A group of veterans eat and share war stories at the United Veteran’s Club meeting on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A group of veterans eat and share war stories at the United Veteran’s Club meeting on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of marketing and strategic planning for Richmond Community College, gives Joe Ingram, left, and Edward Walker templates to make their ornaments to be put on the Our Heroes Tree on Sept. 26. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of marketing and strategic planning for Richmond Community College, gives Joe Ingram, left, and Edward Walker templates to make their ornaments to be put on the Our Heroes Tree on Sept. 26. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Eddie Dean, commander of VFW Post 4203, serves Charles Swinney, who served in the Marines, at the United Veteran’s Club meeting on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Eddie Dean, commander of VFW Post 4203, serves Charles Swinney, who served in the Marines, at the United Veteran’s Club meeting on Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

HAMLET — Members of the United Veteran’s Club gathered for their monthly meeting on Wednesday to share war stories and reflect on Sept. 11, 2001 over a meal served by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary.

On the menu was grilled chicken, boiled potatoes, corn and rolls with sweet tea to drink. Tommy Coble, a veteran of the Air Force, speaking to a circle of other vets, told the story of the time he got an award for breaking a rule. During a game of touch football, Coble said he ended up running under the wing of a plane that no one was allowed to go within 15 feet of.

But under the wing, Coble noticed a fuel leak and immediately reported it to his superior — leaving out the details of how exactly he noticed it.

Richard Lunceford, who served in the Infantry, said he was a guard at President Dwight Eisenhower’s funeral and fired during the 21-gun salute.

“That was the closest I ever got to a president,” Lunceford said. “He was a good president, I was sad I didn’t get to shake his hand.”

But Lunceford, who served from February 1968 to January 2974, said he did shake hands with General William Westmoreland. He was tasked with driving Westmoreland from his plane to another location and on the way there, according to Lunceford, the general ordered him to pull over.

“Get me something out of the compartment under the Jeep that I heard about,” Westmoreland told Lunceford. At first, Lunceford said he denied that there was anything under his Jeep, but the general knew he kept a fifth of liquor under there. Lunceford said the liquor was for his commanding officer who “drank a bit” and word had apparently made its way through their ranks.

Westmoreland had two drinks with Lunceford on the way there and two on the way back, by Lunceford’s memory.

“He took them straight up!” Lunceford said.

Lunceford’s son, William, was one of the many young men who signed up for the service after the attacks. William, who will soon head to Kuwait for his fourth deployment since 9/11, told his family at the time that he wanted to sign up “to fight them over there instead of over here.”

William didn’t plan to go to the military previously, according to his mother, Valerie Lunceford. She said she fought with recruiters who wanted him to sign up because he came from a military family.

“It’s got to be done, somebody’s got to do it,” said Calvin Gibson, William’s grandfather, who served in Korea.

Rev. Buddy Caulder, who served in the Army, said 9/11 is “still right in my mind.”

“It was a tragedy … To see three thousand people killed still bothers me,” Caulder said. “The mommas and the daddies who didn’t get to see their kids — (the attack) was just cowardly, that’s all that is.”

Joe Ingram, who served as a radio operator in the Special Forces in Vietnam, said he was fishing in Lake Tillery on Sept. 11 and when he pulled his boat in a man told him what happened.

“I thought, ‘How could this be?’ I thought we were in war,” Ingram said. “Today I think about the lost lives and how anyone could be so heartless.”

Our Heroes Tree

Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of marketing and strategic planning for Richmond Community College, told the veterans about the Our Heroes Tree which will go up on Sept. 26, decorated with ornaments made by veterans, and stay up until Veteran’s Day.

“I love to put your stories on our tree so others can appreciate your service,” Dunn-Ramsay said. “Your stories can continue to help us remember.”

She told the story of a student who looked at an ornament that said a veteran had served in Iwo Jima.

“What’s ‘Iwo Jima?’” the student asked, giving a chance for them to learn more about history.

Dunn-Ramsay gave the veterans templates of ornaments to make, featuring star, flag and traditional ornament shapes for them to decorate how they wanted with space to share their service history.

There will be ornament making sessions on the following dates:

• Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Student Lounge at RCC Hamlet campus

• Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Richmond County Hospice Conference Room

• Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Student Lounge at RCC Hamlet campus

RCC will hold a special ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to present the tree and its ornaments. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about where to get materials to make an ornament for the tree, contact Sheri Dunn-Ramsay at 910 410-1907 or [email protected] for more information or to register.

