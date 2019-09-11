U.S. 1 traffic pattern to change

This Google Maps screenshot shows the length of the detour that will run along the northbound side of U.S. 1. This Google Maps screenshot shows the length of the detour that will run along the northbound side of U.S. 1.

ROCKINGHAM — Traffic patterns changed on U.S. 1 North Tuesday due to the ongoing construction to widen the roadway to five lanes.

County Manager Bryan Land said the northbound traffic heading to Moore County will now be directed to an “onsite detour road” which begins just short of Hampton Lane and continues along the right side of U.S. 1 and ends just past L. G. Dewitt Road.

“Traffic should anticipate being in this pattern until the contractor has completed work on the southbound side of U.S. 1 in this area,” Land said. “Traffic is to be maintained to businesses and private properties during this time as well.”

The project will be completed by spring 2021, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The final roadway will have an additional lane of traffic added on each side of the 3.5-mile section of the highway between Fox Road and Marston Road. R.E. Goodson Construction won an $11.4 million contract in April 2018 for the project.

The project is intended to make travel easier.

