Richmond County joins recycling campaign

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is joining a statewide effort to educate the public on the importance recycling and how to do it correctly by getting back to the basics.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on Monday launched the Recycle Right Campaign, a 10-week public education campaign by about 200 governments in the state that aims to reduce the amount of contamination in the recycled materials that are turned in.

For its part, Richmond County will share information on its social media accounts, website and monthly bulletin on what items can and can’t be recycled and tips on how to avoid contaminating your recycling. Assistant Public Works Director Bryan Leggett said the county is focusing on what can be recycled, which includes:

• Plastic — Bottles, tubs, jugs and jars (empty and rinsed).

• Metal — All cans (empty and rinsed).

• Paper — Paper, cartons and cardboard (break down boxes).

• When in doubt, throw it in the trash.

“Education is not in the public eye,” Leggett said. “Everyone’s always heard that they need to recycle but hopefully this will start that path going forward.”

The biggest problem, according to Leggett, is that people throw recyclables away in plastic bags which are not recyclable and can get wrapped around the machinery that processes it. Instead, recyclable materials should be dumped into the container loose.

Other items that can slow the recycling process are cords, hoses and other string-like items, which when they become entangled in machinery require manual removal. Batteries, needles, sharp objects and food residue also present risks to workers, according to a press release.

Richmond County’s recycling locations are:

• Airport Road Site – 125 Hatcher Rd.

• Jackson Site – 171 Jackson Rd.

• Cordova Site – 168 First St.

• Plainview Site – 121 Rummage Packhouse Rd.

• Ellerbe Site – 250 Bennett Rd.

• U.S. 1 Site – 849 N. US Hwy 1

• Hamlet Site – 800 East Hamlet Ave.

• Transfer Station – 191 Walter Kelly Rd.

• Hoffman Site – 2687 N. US Hwy 1

For further details visit Richmond County’s website at www.richmondnc.com or go to http://www.recyclemorenc.org/.

DEQ argues that recycling is not just an environmental issue, as the recycling industry employs more than 16,000 people.

“As recycling collections have become more convenient, the amount of non-recyclables placed in the bin, known as contamination, has risen. Contributing factors include well-meaning residents who try to recycle the wrong items and a lack of clear information about what belongs in the bin,” DEQ said in a press release. “Local sorting facilities designed to separate recyclables now have the added task of removing contaminants which reduces efficiency and increases costs. Educating residents about which items go into the recycling container is the most effective way to recover the most recyclable material and avoid contamination.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

