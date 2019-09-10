Dorian caused no damage to county

ROCKINGHAM — Hurricane Dorian luckily caused no damage to Richmond County residents, according to Emergency Services Director Donna Wright, and had very little impact on neighboring counties.

Forecasts last week showed possible thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning, chances of 40 mph wind gusts as well as between two and three inches of rain. Richmond County was outside of the tropical storm and flash flood warning zones, both of which stopped at Scotland County.

Wright said there were “minimal impacts” from Dorian, with recorded wind gusts up to 30 mph and a little more than one inch of rain.

“This was right in line with what forecaster’s predicted for our area and no damage was reported as a result from the storm,” she said. In the days leading up to the storm, Wright said they were “preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

Emergency Services staff activated the County Emergency Operation Center to monitor the storm as it moved closer to landfall, Wright added. EMS also assisted Pender County 9-1-1 by serving as an emergency backup in case of failure, which was not needed, as well as deployed a light tower to the coast, according to Wright.

Richmond County Schools and Richmond Community College on Wednesday announced they would close Thursday out of safety concerns. RCS operated on a 2-hour delay Friday, though RCC was back to regular schedule. The county did not see a need to open any shelters, though County Manager Bryan Land said there were resources in place to open one in case the storm’s path changed.

The City of Rockingham also did not see a need to use its Tiger Dams, which are rapid-deployment dams used to protect specific locations from flooding.

The Laurinburg Exchange reported that Scotland County saw no flooding and the only damage was a tree that fell and blocked U.S. 401 South and took out some powerlines, causing power outages in the surrounding area.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday that three people have died in North Carolina due to Hurricane Dorian. A 54-year-old man in New Hanover County died in a chainsaw accident on Saturday, a Pamlico County man collapsed on Friday and an 85-year-old Columbus County man fell from a ladder while preparing for Dorian on Sept. 2, the News & Observer reported.

The Cape Lookout National Seashore reported Monday that the storm created 54 new inlets — or an area where the ocean has reached further into the shore — from the Atlantic Ocean to the Core Sound at various points of North Core Banks, as well as major damage to 38 historic structures at Portsmouth Village.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

